Someone visited Niagara Falls and couldn't believe how tacky it is

Oh, Clifton Hill. The only street in Canada where you'll find a burger-eating Frankenstein atop a Burger King, a 175-foot tall ferris wheel, and multiple gaudy haunted houses all on the same street.

For some, the popular tourist destination has become increasingly tacky and over-commercialized over the past few years, and for others, it's the site of their beloved childhood nostalgia.

One person recently visited the kid-friendly tourist trap, and was amused by how tacky it has become.

The tweet, which reads, "I'm screaming why is Niagara likes this how did this happen," has amassed over 20K likes at the time of writing, and provoked lots of humurous reactions.

I'm screaming why is Niagara like this how did this happen pic.twitter.com/pOdVQegqDF — Emily Leedham (@Emily_Leedham_) December 10, 2022

The bustling hill's tacky appearance sticks out like a sore thumb especially when it's situated next to the natural beauty of the Niagara Falls.

Truly a land of contrasts. pic.twitter.com/Mn1y88GIaz — Emily Leedham (@Emily_Leedham_) December 10, 2022

While most people agreed that the busy strip has become increasingly tacky over the years, others referred to the area as a "cultural landmark."

You dare mock our burger-eating Frankenstein roller coaster? That is a cultural landmark! — John Law (@JohnLawMedia) December 10, 2022

Another person encouraged others not to mock the cultural enclave, and pointed out that it's the only place in the province that you'll find a Chili's.

Don’t mock our nation’s Little USA! It’s a cultural enclave catered to the tourists from the other side of the border — only place in Canada with a Chili’s! — taylor (@taylorprestidge) December 11, 2022

One person noted that although many of the haunted houses are tacky in appearance, they're actually really scary.

some of those haunted houses are seriously very scary tho — Rob (@robrousseau) December 11, 2022

Another person claimed that the tackiness of the street is nothing new, and that it's been like this for as long as they can remember.

Except for the natural wonder and glorious falls, this city has always been, as far back as I can remember, the tackiest city in all of Canada. In so far as "why" goes...that's a no-brainer - $$ — Brooke N. Rubbers 🇨🇦 (@J39837662) December 10, 2022

One person came to the defense of the tourist destination, claiming that it's the perfect activity for kids after visiting the falls.

You go look at the falls for an hour or so then spend the rest of the day at what is essentially a permanent fun fair. Wax museums, Ripleys, houses of mirrors etc. Kids love it. — Zhishigagowe (parody-not actual vomit) (@GAisWrong) December 10, 2022

Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny there's no street quite like Clifton Hill anywhere else in the country.