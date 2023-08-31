Fall drives in Ontario are an amazing way to see the beauty of the changing foliage at your own pace from open highways and winding backroads framed by hues of red, orange, and yellow leaves.

Plan your road trip around a fall fair, hiking trail, or small town you've always wanted to visit for the perfect autumn getaway.

Here are 5 scenic fall drives in Ontario to take next season.

Cruise up the Highway 400 and Highway 11 to the Muskoka Lakes for gorgeous fall scenery not too far from the city. With the striking rugged landscapes of the Canadian Shield contrasting against the deep blue lakes, there's natural beauty everywhere you turn.

Don't miss a pit stop at one of the region's charming small towns, like Port Carling, nestled in between the three main lakes, or Bala, which hosts the annual Cranberry Festival.

Drive about 1.5 hours east of Toronto and you'll end up in rolling hills of Northumberland County, nestled just off the 401 corridor. Stop in quaint towns like Port Hope or Cobourg and explore historic buildings before continuing your drive through the back roads of Northumberland Hills.

The Big Apple in Colborne is another great stop for your fall drive through Northumberland. It's a roadside attraction serving up apple pies and various baked goods and treats, complete with a petting zoo, mini golf, and rides for kids.

Algonquin Park in the fall is unsurprisingly one of the most popular driving routes, with a lush canopy of colourful foliage reflecting off the park's lakes. Unfortunately, this also means it can get quite congested with traffic (especially on weekends).

You'll need to reserve a daily vehicle permit to drive through the park, which you can book up to five days in advance of your trip on the Ontario Parks website.

Peterborough and the Kawarthas are just as beautiful as the Muskoka region in the fall but without the traffic. This quieter driving route boasts a combination of fall colours, with provincial parks to explore and some tasty local restaurants when you can grab a bite to eat.

Take a step back in time with a stop at the Lang Pioneer Village Museum, refuel at Muddy's BBQ Pit in Keene, or indulge in a sweet treat from the Kawartha Buttertart Factory.

Algoma Country is a breathtaking region that borders two Great Lakes and is rich with sandy beaches, rivers, blue lakes, and old-growth forests. The Grand Algoma Tour follows a winding route stretching from Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa that can take up to two days.

Stop in Batchawana Bay for lunch with gorgeous views of Lake Superior framed by lush forests, or stop at Alona Bay, where you'll find a scenic lookout overlooking an island.