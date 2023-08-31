Fall fairs in Ontario are one of the best ways to embrace the changing of the seasons, celebrating with tractor rides, festive treats, carnival games, and all things pumpkin.

Many cities and small towns near Toronto host their own fall-themed events, which make for a fun day trip to visit with friends, family, or your significant other.

Here are 5 fall fairs near Toronto to experience next season.

Although it's called The Brampton Fair, this fall festival is held in the town of Caledon and will run this year from September 14 - 17. Check out the midway rides, livestock competitions, car show, demolition derby, and even a rodeo before fuelling up on treats from the various food vendors. Parking is also free here.

Bolton's 165th annual Fall Fair takes place this September 21 - 24. Get your thrills on the midway rides or see how long you last on the mechanical bull ride before watching the experts at the rodeo show. There's also a tractor pull and demolition derby, as well as a craft beer festival, live entertainment, and lots of food vendors.

Running from September 22 - 24, the Milton Fall Fair will feature rides, live bands, a classic car show, exhibits, and a variety of vendors. There will also be a beer tent, tractor pulls, and even a farmer bale toss competition.

The Markham Fall Fair is one of the biggest and oldest county fairs in Canada, taking place this year from September 28 - October 1. Catch a monster truck show, demolition derby, aerial circus show, plus fireworks on the final night, in addition to the midway and tons of other events you can find on their calendar.

The annual Woodbridge Fall Fair is held every year over Thanksgiving weekend, and this year from October 7 - 9 will be its 176th anniversary. Get lost in a corn maze, watch the competition for the biggest pumpkin around, or hang with animals at the petting zoo.