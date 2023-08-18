Inverhuron Provincial Park is a beautiful hidden gem of a destination for nature lovers to explore, featuring a long sandy beach, rolling dunes and a fascinating cultural history.

Found on the shores of Lake Huron between the charming beach towns of Port Elgin and Kincardine, it's roughly a 3 hour drive from Toronto to get there.

This section along the coast, including the hamlet of Inverhuron, holds significant historical and cultural importance.

Before European settlers arrived, the area was inhabited by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years. Visitors can learn more throughout the park at various archaeological sites.

There are also preserved pioneer homesteads you can visit, as well as an 1800s cemetery and what's left of an old lime kiln. Due to its rich history, Inverhuron was designated as a heritage-class park by Ontario Parks.

The park's main draw during the summer months is its 1 km long sandy beach and clear shallow waters, perfect for swimming and water activities. Swimmers can comfortably enjoy a designated swimming area, or go boating, canoeing, or kayaking.

Windsurfing and surfing are also popular activities at Inverhuron, depending on the conditions.

Anglers also frequent the park, casting their lines for the trout, bass, perch, and salmon who call the lake home.

Hikers can also explore a 10.3 km multi-use trail loop that winds through the park's hardwood forests and wetlands.

For those who would like to further immerse themselves into the park's natural beauty, they can either camp at one of three campgrounds, or opt for roof accommodation at one of the camp cabins, which can hold up to 5 people.

Reservations for camping or the cabins can be made directly on the Ontario Parks website.