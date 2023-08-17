Kincardine, Ontario is a quaint lakeside community full of beautiful natural surroundings and history — and is often regarded as the province's Scottish destination.

Perched on the shores of Lake Huron in Bruce County, Kincardine is roughly a 3 hour drive west of Toronto. As the self-described "gateway to the Sunshine Coast," it has the crystal-clear turquoise waters and fine sandy beaches the area is famous for.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Kincardine.

Immerse yourself in arts and culture

Many Scottish immigrants settled in Kincardine during the 1850s, so it's not unusual to see pleated tartan kilts roaming the streets. The town continues to honour its heritage with Scottish cuisine, themed festivals, and traditional pipers.

Go on a public art walk and see a collection of beautiful murals, carvings, and monuments throughout the town, or watch the town come alive every Saturday night with a parade of bagpipes marching down Queen Street.

Stroll through downtown

While you're in town, walk down Queen Street and peruse the many shops, boutiques, and cafes that line the sidewalks. Stop in The Loop to browse clothing and gifts, or grab a sweet treat at Best Friends Bakery & Ice Cream.

After working up an appetite, indulge in some local fare at Hawgs Breath Saloon or some fish 'n chips from Erie Belle Restaurant.

Hit the beach

During the summer, residents and visitors alike flock to Station Beach, thanks to its shallow water and mix of sand and pebble shores. You can soak up some sun on the sand, play a game of beach volleyball, or walk along the boardwalk.

Get a panoramic view

Admire Kincardine from above at Queen’s Lookout Park, which offers a great view over the Penetangore River, harbour and the lighthouse. You'll also find a children's park, tennis courts, and shoreline boardwalk.

Catch a wave

Kincardine is becoming a major hotspot for surfing in Ontario, with Station Beach named as one of the top surf destinations in Canada. If you'd like to hang ten, you can rent a surfboard or take a lesson from Surfsup Eco Shop just off the beach.

Learn about the town's history

If you're a history buff and want to learn more about Kincardine's past, check out Walker House, a local museum and heritage centre and the oldest standing wooden hotel in Bruce and Grey Counties.

Walker House served as an inn and tavern for over a hundred years, before a disastrous fire in 1995 nearly destroyed it. It was restored and reopened in 2008 and today, you can view rotating exhibits, engage in a heritage event, or attend a speaker presentation.

Visit the iconic lighthouse

The Kincardine Lighthouse is an instantly recognizable landmark of the community, with an octagonal wooden tower and contrasting white and red colours. There's also a museum and gift shop onsite where you can pick up a souvenir from your visit.

During the summer months, anyone stopping by the lighthouse might get treated to a musical show by the band Phantom Piper. The bagpipe players take turns playing songs from the top of the lighthouse to honour the memory of an early Kincardine Piper, Donald Sinclair.

From embracing the town's surf culture to its deep-rooted Scottish heritage, Kincardine is the perfect getaway to transport you to another world.