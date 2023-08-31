Havilland Bay in Ontario is an epic road trip destination to visit this fall, boasting breathtaking views of the lake on one side of the highway and lush, forested hills and rugged Canadian Shield on the other.

Located just 25 minutes north of Sault Ste. Marie on Lake Superior, the bay is roughly an 8-hour drive from Toronto — perfect for a weekend getaway.

Found in Algoma Country, the area has been touted as one of the best road trip locations in the province.

When driving up Highway 17 from The Soo, Havilland Bay will give you your first views of the lake. It also has a small community, public beach, and beloved boutique motel and eatery steps from the water.

The bay is gorgeous in all seasons, but fall might be one of the most spectacular of all, with the colour-changing leaves contrasted against the deep blue water.

You might even get lucky enough to see the northern lights above the bay on a clear night, or at least a stunning sky full of stars thanks to the absence of light pollution from a big city.

There's also a range of activities to experience at Havilland Bay, including boating, fishing, hiking, swimming, skiing, and snowmobiling.

You can also go on a hike at the Harmony Beach/Haviland Bay Trail, which extends for 8.2 km and runs parallel to the Trans Canada Highway.

Follow the trail south to Tier Lake and Havilland before heading to Eagle's Ridge Lookout, which offers views above Harmony Beach, Harmony River, and Lake Superior.

The Havilland Lookout is also an incredible stop, where you'll pass a small waterfall along Tier Creek before making the 200-metre climb from the lake up to the lookout.

With Ontario's varying landscapes, there are countless beautiful and unique road trips to take in the province.

From driving past rolling vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake to crossing a chain of 11 islands, it's time to fill up the tank, curate your perfect driving playlist, and go on an adventure.