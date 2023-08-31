Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Havilland Bay

Havilland Bay in Ontario is an epic road trip where you can see stunning fall colours

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Havilland Bay in Ontario is an epic road trip destination to visit this fall, boasting breathtaking views of the lake on one side of the highway and lush, forested hills and rugged Canadian Shield on the other.

Located just 25 minutes north of Sault Ste. Marie on Lake Superior, the bay is roughly an 8-hour drive from Toronto — perfect for a weekend getaway.

Found in Algoma Country, the area has been touted as one of the best road trip locations in the province.

When driving up Highway 17 from The Soo, Havilland Bay will give you your first views of the lake. It also has a small community, public beach, and beloved boutique motel and eatery steps from the water. 

The bay is gorgeous in all seasons, but fall might be one of the most spectacular of all, with the colour-changing leaves contrasted against the deep blue water.

You might even get lucky enough to see the northern lights above the bay on a clear night, or at least a stunning sky full of stars thanks to the absence of light pollution from a big city.

There's also a range of activities to experience at Havilland Bay, including boating, fishing, hiking, swimming, skiing, and snowmobiling.

You can also go on a hike at the Harmony Beach/Haviland Bay Trail, which extends for 8.2 km and runs parallel to the Trans Canada Highway.

Follow the trail south to Tier Lake and Havilland before heading to Eagle's Ridge Lookout, which offers views above Harmony Beach, Harmony River, and Lake Superior.

The Havilland Lookout is also an incredible stop, where you'll pass a small waterfall along Tier Creek before making the 200-metre climb from the lake up to the lookout.

With Ontario's varying landscapes, there are countless beautiful and unique road trips to take in the province.

From driving past rolling vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake to crossing a chain of 11 islands, it's time to fill up the tank, curate your perfect driving playlist, and go on an adventure.

Lead photo by

Algoma Country
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Havilland Bay in Ontario is an epic road trip where you can see stunning fall colours

Dundurn Castle is a grand villa with waterfront gardens you can explore near Toronto

This Shakespeare-inspired hotel in Ontario is the star of a new CTV series

Flair Airlines is having a 50% off sale for their birthday with flights as low as $48

Bancroft in Ontario is a hotspot where you can hunt for rare crystals and gemstones

The AKG Art Museum near Ontario opened a stunning glass campus you can explore

Ultra-fast Toronto-Niagara hovercraft route moving closer to reality

Restoule Provincial Park in Ontario is a gorgeous fall escape with cliffside views