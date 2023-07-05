The White River Suspension Bridge in Ontario isn't for the faint of heart, towering above a rushing waterfall surrounded by remote wilderness. But if you love the outdoors, it just might be one of the most rewarding adventures you'll find in the province.

Located nearly 12 hours away from Toronto, you'll find the epic bridge within Pukaskwa National Park along the White River Suspension Bridge Trail.

If you thought the drive to get to the park was enough of a trek, I've got bad news for you: the trail extends 18 kilometres long, with the White River Suspension Bridge falling smack dab in the middle.

While you'll have to set aside the majority of the day for the hike, the bridge is an incredible sight to see. Spanning 30 metres across and 23 metres high, it crosses above the powerful Chigamiwinigum Falls below.

From the bridge, you'll have a great vantage point and captivating views of the White River cascading through the rugged gorge, surrounded by dense forests, picturesque valleys, and dramatic cliffs.

To get there, start your journey from the Hattie Cove Fire Walk, leading you through a 700-metre forested trail which was once a prescribed burn site in 2012.

From there, the path eventually turns into a wooden boardwalk around Hattie Cove, winding through wetlands where you might be lucky enough to spot some wildlife.

You'll then come across a more challenging section of the trail up and down ravines and rocks, before arriving at Playter Harbour Campground. This site has some beautiful views and is a great pitstop to rest at.

The final leg of the trail before the bridge is much more moderate and takes you through mossy forests. Here, you'll pass the northern and southern trail entrances of the Mdaabii Miikna before finally arriving at the White River Suspension Bridge.

If the hike sounds a bit too ambitious for your liking, there's plenty of other things to do and see at Pukaskwa that don't require as much exertion.

Bask in the sun at one of the park's three beaches, or hike the easy Southern Headland Trail, which brings you to a beautiful vantage point where you can peek at Pulpwood Harbor below.

Assuming you'll plan to stay for several nights with the drive time, camping in the park is one of the best ways to completely immerse yourself in the experience.

The park has several campgrounds, drive-in sites, and backcountry camping options, which you can reserve online.