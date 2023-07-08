Jones Falls is a stunning cascade to check out this summer, and feels like a hidden gem as you have to walk through a short forested trail to get to it.

Located in Owen Sound 2 hours north of Toronto, you'll find the waterfall in the Pottawatomi Conservation Area, which encompasses 116 hectares of land along the Niagara Escarpment.

During your next road trip north to Sauble Beach or the Tobermory area, consider stopping by Jones Falls for a quick pit stop, or pack a few snacks to enjoy by the cascade.

Nearly 12 metres in height, the waterfall flows over the escarpment into the Pottawatomi River, before continuing into Owen Sound Bay.

There's no parking lot onsite, but you can park along the North East side of Highways 6 and 21. From there, follow the Jones Falls Trail, a short easy 2-km singletrack trail that'll bring you to the waterfall.

The trail will lead you across a footbridge above the river, but you can follow a trail to the bottom of the falls instead if you want a closer view.

While the best time to see the highest water levels is in the spring, there will likely still be a decent stream during the summer months.

Access to the conservation area, as well as parking, is free. If you're looking for more waterfalls to explore this summer, here are 25 others to consider.