Byng Island Conservation Area is a beautiful destination for a day trip this summer and has endless outdoor activities to you can partake in.

It's also home to the largest outdoor pool in Canada, so pack your swimsuits and go for a dip surrounded by nature.

Located a roughly 1.5 hour drive from Toronto, the seasonal 190-hectare conservation area in Dunnville, Ontario boasts lush Carolinian forests, winding rivers, wetlands, and creeks.

Sitting on the Grand River, you can easily access the water for fishing and boating, or paddle out to Lake Erie. If you don't own your own equipment, you can rent canoes or kayaks directly at the park.

You'll also find well-maintained campgrounds, which make the perfect homebase if you're looking to extend your stay overnight.

The park's main attraction during the summer months, however, is its giant outdoor swimming pool. At a staggering two acres in size, the pool can hold up to 1000 people.

It has a wading area and spray pad for children, as well as a deep end complete with a diving board. The surrounding area has volleyball courts and picnic areas to take a break at when you aren't in the water.

If you're looking to swim, the pool is now open daily until September 4, with the exception of being closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Wristbands are required to enter the pool, with a small fee of $2.50 per person.

For something closer to home, almost all of Toronto's 58 public pools are now open for the summer, or you can head to one of the city's beaches to beat the heat.