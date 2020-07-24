This breathtaking tropical greenhouse near Toronto is finally reopening for Stage 3

The weather in Toronto has been pretty darn perfect lately, and as things gradually reopen around the city and other parts of the GTA, residents are finally getting to have the somewhat normal summer we feared we might completely miss out on thanks to the health crisis.

Despite our tropical temps, some may be yearning for a summer vacation to somewhere with a bit less concrete and a few more palm trees and cacti. But seeing as it's not exactly the best time to hop on a plane anytime soon, you may have to find some ways to feel like you're in a far-off beachy oasis without having to leave Southern Ontario.

Lush and full of light, conservatories are dreamy a f and make for great insta-worthy day trips where you can wander through hundreds of species of tropical plants that you may not get to see anywhere else right now.

And luckily, they're opening back up across the province.

The Gage Park Greenhouse is open to the public Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10-4!https://t.co/btTl5NLpH0 — Gage Park Hamilton (@gageparkhamont) July 23, 2020

The city of Hamilton — which is among those fortunate enough to move into Stage 3 of reopening Friday as Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex lag behind — has announced that its newly-revamped Gage Park Greenhouse is opening its doors after months of forced closure today, along with the park's playgrounds and other amenities.

As per the city's mandatory mask rule, visitors will have to wear a face covering of some kind, along with maintaining safe physical distancing from others while taking in the facility's 14,000 square feet of unique subtropical flora, waterfalls and fish ponds.

Residents can take in a wide-array flowers and other tropical plants at Allan Gardens Conservatory and Centennial Park Conservatory. Both conservatories are open daily from 12 to 4 p.m. More: https://t.co/9tuTbussvX. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 13, 2020

And even though park amenities remain closed in Toronto, our own greenhouses have been open for a week and a half now: plantlovers can hit up Allan Gardens Conservatory or Centennial Park Conservatory, which are both open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, while Cloud Gardens remains shuttered for construction.