This greenhouse near Toronto just got a stunning makeover

One of Ontario’s largest greenhouses just got even larger. Gage Park Greenhouse had the grand opening for a splashy new sustainable expansion just last week.

The addition expands the original greenhouse by 1300 square feet and triples the height of the space. The fully accessible structure is 14,000 square feet in total and admission is totally free.

The expansion was designed by sustainability experts mcCallumSather, incorporating glulam beams inspired by the teak used to build greenhouses in the 19th century.

“We are excited the new facility will provide residents a free accessible opportunity to experience a specialized subtropical environment that offers respite from a busy urban centre,” says mcCallumSather director Drew Hauser.

Located at the south end of Gage Park in East Hamilton, the City’s collection of wine palms, queen palms, traveller palms, bananas, bamboo and ferns now have more room to grow.

There’s also a citrus grove with mangoes, coffee, sugar cane and tangerines as well as a waterfall, diamond doves and button-quail, and ponds with red-eared slider turtles, fish and lily pads.