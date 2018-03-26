The Best Portuguese Custard Tarts in Toronto
The best Portuguese custard tarts in Toronto are composed of crisp and flaky pastry crust containing a rich filling of egg yolk, sugar and cream with a charred, caramelized top. Called pastéis de nata in Portuguese, these satisfyingly sweet treats are best enjoyed fresh from the oven, and can be found in Brazilian and Portuguese bakeries across the city.
Here are the best Portuguese custard tarts in Toronto.
You can’t miss this old-school, family-run Portuguese bakery on Dufferin south of Eglinton that has an eye-catching bumblebee as its logo. No trip here would be complete without at least a half-dozen or so of its golden, brulee-topped custard tarts, a reliable customer favourite.
This classic Portuguese bakery on Ossington that first opened in 1979 revamped its interior and exterior look to match more current times, but no worries – it still offers the same flaky pastry shells containing light, creamy and sweet egg custard with that appealing caramelization on top.
