The Best Portuguese Custard Tarts in Toronto

The best Portuguese custard tarts in Toronto are composed of crisp and flaky pastry crust containing a rich filling of egg yolk, sugar and cream with a charred, caramelized top. Called pastéis de nata in Portuguese, these satisfyingly sweet treats are best enjoyed fresh from the oven, and can be found in Brazilian and Portuguese bakeries across the city.

Here are the best Portuguese custard tarts in Toronto.

Brazil Bakery and Pastry
1

Brazil Bakery and Pastry

Locals love this Dundas West bakery, where the coffee is great and the goods are fresh. A strong shot of espresso is the perfect accompaniment to the popular pastel de nata, which contains all the cream and sugar one needs to complement the caffeine.

Doce Minho Bakery
2

Doce Minho Bakery

You can’t miss this old-school, family-run Portuguese bakery on Dufferin south of Eglinton that has an eye-catching bumblebee as its logo. No trip here would be complete without at least a half-dozen or so of its golden, brulee-topped custard tarts, a reliable customer favourite.

Venezia Bakery
3

Venezia Bakery

This classic Portuguese bakery on Ossington that first opened in 1979 revamped its interior and exterior look to match more current times, but no worries – it still offers the same flaky pastry shells containing light, creamy and sweet egg custard with that appealing caramelization on top.

Golden Wheat
4

Golden Wheat

In business for over two decades, this Little Italy institution (with another location at Rogers Rd. & Keele) makes delightfully “golden” natas that are difficult to resist when deciding what to order from the enticing display case of pastries and baked goods.

Seara Bakery
5

Seara Bakery

Boasting three locations, this Portuguese bakery appeals thanks to its long opening hours and sunny yellow custard-filled tarts with their signature blistered tops.

Caldense Bakery (Junction Triangle)
6

Caldense Bakery (Junction Triangle)

Since opening in 1968, this family of Portuguese bakeries has grown to nine locations within the GTA. Needless to say, it has served up countless thousands of the famous natas, even deeming itself to be the “home of Portuguese custard.”

Nova Era Bakery (Bloorcourt)
7

Nova Era Bakery (Bloorcourt)

Arguably Portugal’s best-known dessert, the pastel de nata is only one of the many pastries made from scratch for over 25 years by this local chain of bakery-cafes with a handful of locations in the GTA and beyond.

Jack's Bakery & Pastry
8

Jack's Bakery & Pastry

Being open 24/7 means custard tarts are available and within reach all day and night at this Portuguese bakery in Oakwood Village. That can be a dangerous thing to know.

R Bakery
9

R Bakery

Two locations – one a short walk from the south station of Glencairn station and the other at Finchdale Plaza – offer house-baked bread and pastries where, of course, the jiggly, hot-out-of-the-oven custard tarts are a customer fave.

