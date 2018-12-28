The Best Portuguese Bakeries in Toronto
The best Portuguese bakeries in Toronto are where to go to get your fix of ooey-gooey, flaky pastel de nata tarts, but also so much more. Often with lots of seating, low prices, long hours and sometimes even free WiFi, these are the bakeries that feed not only the bellies but the souls of their communities.
Here are the best Portuguese bakeries in Toronto.
This Oakwood Village bakery marked by a sign depicting a bee has been in business for over 15 years, and the owners have decades of accumulated experience. Open seven days a week, they have a patio and serve everything from the simplest flaky custard tarts to elaborately decorated cakes.
@opticalmealfinder at Venezia. Additional photos by @joyvixente at Doce Minho, Celine Kim at Venezia, Golden Wheat, Brazil Bakery, Dynasty, @caldensebakery, Nova Era, @jvasconcelos at Seara.
Join the conversation Load comments