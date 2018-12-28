Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Portuguese Bakeries Toronto

The Best Portuguese Bakeries in Toronto

The best Portuguese bakeries in Toronto are where to go to get your fix of ooey-gooey, flaky pastel de nata tarts, but also so much more. Often with lots of seating, low prices, long hours and sometimes even free WiFi, these are the bakeries that feed not only the bellies but the souls of their communities.

Here are the best Portuguese bakeries in Toronto.

Doce Minho Bakery
1

Doce Minho Bakery

This Oakwood Village bakery marked by a sign depicting a bee has been in business for over 15 years, and the owners have decades of accumulated experience. Open seven days a week, they have a patio and serve everything from the simplest flaky custard tarts to elaborately decorated cakes.

Venezia Bakery
2

Venezia Bakery

Ossington and Argyle quietly plays host to this go-to spot, open since 1979. Venezia bakes items fresh every day, including rustic artisan breads.

Golden Wheat Bakery Cafe
3

Golden Wheat Bakery Cafe

Locations on Bloor West and Rogers Road of this bakery cafe serve staples like coffee and great grilled cheese sandwiches for cheap.

Brazil Bakery and Pastry
4

Brazil Bakery and Pastry

This Brockton Village spot is open late, has free WiFi and has been open for over 25 years. Traditional Portuguese custard tarts, shrimp patties, cornbread, codfish roll and king cake can be reliably found here.

Dynasty Bakery
5

Dynasty Bakery

This Portuguese bakery on Rogers Road is a reliable spot for traditionally prepared pastel de nata and coffee.

Angel's Bakery
6

Angel's Bakery

This Rogers Road place is a bakery, cafe and grocery store all in one, with pantry items, sandwiches, a hot table, and of course, baked goods like breads and cakes.

Caldense Bakery (Dundas West)
7

Caldense Bakery (Dundas West)

Locations at Dupont and Symington as well as on Dundas West of this larger bakery sell the usual sandwiches, custard tarts, coffee and cans of Sumol.

Nova Era Bakery (Bloorcourt)
8

Nova Era Bakery (Bloorcourt)

Locations at Bloor and Dovercourt, on Geary and elsewhere in the city, make this chain one of the most ubiquitous Portuguese bakeries. Custard tarts, some amazing chocolate donuts, coffee and ham and cheese “Tosta Mista” sandwiches are available on the cheap.

Seara Bakery
9

Seara Bakery

Portuguese cakes and pastries are the specialty at two Toronto locations of this Portuguese bakery. In addition to sweet treats, expect to find crusty dark rye breads, pillowy buns and some vibrant conversation emanating from tables by the window.

Lead photo by

@opticalmealfinder at Venezia. Additional photos by @joyvixente at Doce Minho, Celine Kim at Venezia, Golden Wheat, Brazil Bakery, Dynasty, @caldensebakery, Nova Era, @jvasconcelos at Seara.

