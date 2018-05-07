Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
microbrewery toronto

The Best Microbreweries in Toronto

The best microbreweries in Toronto vie for the attention of beer drinkers in ever-increasing numbers. They're constantly trying to outdo each other with the hippest logos, most secretive tap rooms and, of course, the most delicious beer in the most limited runs.

Here are my picks for the best microbreweries in Toronto.

Bellwoods Brewery
1

Bellwoods Brewery

The original location on Ossington — there's another on Hafis Road — has two floors of seating with full views of massive, steampunk-esque brewing equipment. Try favourites Witch Shark, Jelly King or Wolf Wizard with some of their yummy fries, and snag a spot on the patio if you can.

Blood Brothers
2

Blood Brothers

This brewery inside a garage on Geary Avenue takes micro to a whole new level. Branch tap handles, intricate gold-detailed labels and picnic benches outside set this tiny brewery known for their strong, dark and sour beers apart.

Burdock
3

Burdock

Not only is this hangout in Bloordale a brewery and bottle shop, it’s also a restaurant and venue. Labels fit for a bohemian Instagram page promise fruity experimental beers with short and sweet names like Tuesday and Three.

Left Field Brewery
4

Left Field Brewery

Baseball fans who also love beer can head to this Leslieville microbrewery where Jays games are always on, for a taste of the Eephus and Maris brews (that are available around the city) fresh at the source.

Bandit Brewery
5

Bandit Brewery

Roncesvalles Village has this little brewery with a huge patio. They do burgers and cheese curds as well as a lineup of creative beers.

Henderson Brewing
6

Henderson Brewing

Pop-ups rage every weekend at this high-ceilinged industrial brewery on Sterling Road, famous for their Henderson’s Best, Food Truck and strong UPA beers.

Rorschach Brewing
7

Rorschach Brewing

This Leslieville microbrewery boasts a sunny rooftop patio and a menu of globally-inspired bar snacks to go along with their array of craft beer on draft.

Indie Alehouse
8

Indie Alehouse

The Junction has this source for locally-brewed craft beer that’s also a thriving restaurant with lots of space.

Muddy York Brewing Co.
9

Muddy York Brewing Co.

Rather than loud and large, this tap room in East York feels like somewhere a beer-drinking granny could get some knitting done over a porter. Small and personal but with bold brewing techniques, this teeny microbrewery is making a big name for itself.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Muddy York

