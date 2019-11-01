Best of Toronto
Breakfast Toronto

The Best Late Night Breakfast in Toronto

The best late night breakfast is practically its own meal in Toronto. There's nothing we love more than chowing down on bacon, eggs and pancakes after a long night of partying, not only to avoid a hangover but just because it's darn delicious. After all, why would anyone ever eat anything besides breakfast food?

Here's the best late night breakfast in Toronto.

Lakeview Restaurant
1

Lakeview Restaurant

24-hour breakfast at this old school diner on Dundas West includes Ossington Massive breakfasts, Turbo egg sandwiches, French toast, pancakes, fries and a selection of bennies including ones with crab cakes or fried chicken.

Thompson Diner
2

Thompson Diner

Scrambled eggs and appropriately named "Blackout Waffles" are available late at night at this diner at the base of the Thompson Hotel in the King West area.

Fran's Restaurant
3

Fran's Restaurant

An extensive all-day breakfast menu at 24-hour Yonge and College as well as Victoria and Shuter locations includes build-your own omelettes and over half a dozen kinds of bennies.

7 West
4

7 West

This quirky multi-level 24/7/365 restaurant near Yonge and Bloor serves an "all the time breakfast" of eggs, sausage, toast and choice of breakfast meat, as well as "morning bagels" and omelettes.

Zet's Restaurant
5

Zet's Restaurant

This diner on Airport Road in Mississauga perfect for weary travellers serves up an all-day breakfast menu of breakfast sandwiches and old school classics like pancakes or steak and eggs.

The Markham Station
6

The Markham Station

Pancakes, French toast, bagels and breakfast wraps are served 24 hours a day at this restaurant on Sheppard East in Scarborough.

Vesta Lunch
7

Vesta Lunch

A glow emanates from glass windows that front this entire narrow Annex restaurant late at night, where customers wolf down breakfasts of omelettes, pancakes and French toast alongside Greek food.

T-Bones Restaurant
8

T-Bones Restaurant

This Eglinton East steakhouse in Scarborough pairs eggs with t-bones, ribeyes and New York steaks in the mornings, but they're available 24 hours for all other meaty needs.

Honey B Hives
9

Honey B Hives

Open late night on Markham Road in Scarborough, end your night or start your day with a breakfast sandwich, omelette, oatmeal, pancakes or French toast here.

