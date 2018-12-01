Best of Toronto
custom framing toronto

The Best Custom and Picture Framing Stores in Toronto

The best custom and picture framing stores in Toronto will fit your favourite artworks, paintings, and prints to a T. Not only that, these stores can also help preserve any other precious paraphernalia in custom shadow boxes, help you mount something on the wall, and print fine art too.

Here are the best custom and picture framing stores in Toronto.

Akau Framing
1

Akau Framing

This popular framing store on West Queen West has long been an essential pit stop for local artists and collectors looking for a pro to help preserve their pieces, from the matting down to the frame.

Superframe
2

Superframe

Head to Geary Ave. for a variety of custom framing options that range from hardwood mouldings to frames for your photos, or paintings encased in seamless metals or woods.

The Gilder
3

The Gilder

Located in Roncy, this framing store’s creations have held some of the country’s most prestigious pieces, like works by the Group of Seven in the AGO. Artists and photographers flock to this spot for jobs of all kinds.

Archetype Custom Framing
4

Archetype Custom Framing

This office building-looking framing store in the Junction Triangle will help you preserve and mount your piece of art, plus they also offer reasonable prices for fine art printing.

The Framing Depot
5

The Framing Depot

Sitting on Lawrence by the DVP, this spacious store is known for their quick custom framing service, even offering pick-ups, deliveries, picture hanging and in-house consultations.

Akasha Art Projects
6

Akasha Art Projects

There’s over 400 framing samples available at this Cabbagetown art studio, which specializes in framing, fine art printing, and art installation. If that’s not enough, you can design your frame from scratch.

Darrell Kobza Art Services
7

Darrell Kobza Art Services

Though his main and most well-known trade is bringing old movie posters back to life, Darrell Kobza also offers framing services from his Brockton Village shop, where he’ll work with you to frame even the most delicate pieces to perfection.

Telegramme Prints (Ossington)
8

Telegramme Prints (Ossington)

This Ossington store has been framing since 2006. Staff here will help you with a number of services, including canvas stretching, matting, and glazing. They also source acid free and UV protected materials for ultimate conservation.

Toronto Image Works
9

Toronto Image Works

It's a print studio first, but this space near King and Spadina offers all the services an artist could need. From custom frames to shadow boxes (regular, deep, or floating), canvas stretching, and frames with matting—this place does it all.

