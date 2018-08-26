The Best Photography Galleries in Toronto
The best photography galleries in Toronto are the spots to go for aesthetic inspiration. Whether they're showcasing internationally-acclaimed artists or local talents, there's plenty of respected galleries in the city, old and new, to get your photography fix.
Here are the best photography galleries in Toronto.
Dedicated to showcasing work from Black artists in Canada and worldwide, this gallery and event space in Parkdale isn't restricted to photography, but it does have an overall goal of developing emerging artists (predominantly photographers) in the Black community. The gallery also runs a Quarterly Canadian Culture Series, hosting dialogues which break down what it means to be Black in Canada.
The small gallery near Roncesvalles is often rented out by exhibitors showcasing modern work by a variety of emerging and established artists. Founded by photographer Andrew Williamson, the space may be small, but its eclectic lineup of exhibits range from classic photography from Toronto legends to new works from newbie artists.
Both an art gallery and a publishing house, Prefix has been a well-respected venue for contemporary photography and arts since 2003. Located in the 401 Richmond building, the award-winning gallery consists of three spaces, with its main room dedicated mostly to photography, running three to five exhibitions a year.
Andrew Williamson of Ryerson Image Centre. Additional images by Stephen Bulger Gallery, Gallery 44, Jesse Milns, Bau Xi Photo, Corkin Gallery,
