Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
photography galleries toronto

The Best Photography Galleries in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best photography galleries in Toronto are the spots to go for aesthetic inspiration. Whether they're showcasing internationally-acclaimed artists or local talents, there's plenty of respected galleries in the city, old and new, to get your photography fix.

Here are the best photography galleries in Toronto.

Stephen Bulger Gallery
1

Stephen Bulger Gallery

Considered a veteran gallery at the forefront of Toronto's fine photography scene, this Dundas West spot has an inventory of around 15,000 photographs. The founder, Stephen Bulger, was one of the founders of the Contact Festival.

Ryerson Image Centre
2

Ryerson Image Centre

An extension of Ryerson University's Image Arts program, this gallery offers resources for both students and the public, with an impressive international exhibition schedule, a student gallery, and free exhibition tours daily.

Gallery 44
3

Gallery 44

One of the more diverse photo-centric gallery spaces in the city, this artist-run centre in 401 Richmond puts on exciting exhibitions revolving around non-traditional and developmental photography featuring primarily up-and-coming talent.

Bau-Xi Photo
4

Bau-Xi Photo

Located across the street from the AGO on Dundas, this gallery focuses strictly on traditional photography. It tends to get neglected by everyday art observers in favour of the AGO, but this commercial gallery is where real art heads go to check out the latest in fine photography.

Analogue Gallery
5

Analogue Gallery

This gallery on Sterling Road sits at the intersection of photography and music history. Selling works that document eras of rock and roll, Analogue was opened in 2009 as a place where art collectors can find the best shots of legends like Jimi, The Beatles and Diana Ross.

Corkin Gallery
6

Corkin Gallery

One of Toronto's best-known spaces for photo work, this Distillery District gallery has been around forever. Corkin offers some of the most big-name work Toronto has to offer, and hosts large-scale shows from their roster of established international and Canadian artists.

BAND Gallery
7

BAND Gallery

Dedicated to showcasing work from Black artists in Canada and worldwide, this gallery and event space in Parkdale isn't restricted to photography, but it does have an overall goal of developing emerging artists (predominantly photographers) in the Black community. The gallery also runs a Quarterly Canadian Culture Series, hosting dialogues which break down what it means to be Black in Canada.

The Black Cat
8

The Black Cat

The small gallery near Roncesvalles is often rented out by exhibitors showcasing modern work by a variety of emerging and established artists. Founded by photographer Andrew Williamson, the space may be small, but its eclectic lineup of exhibits range from classic photography from Toronto legends to new works from newbie artists.

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art
9

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art

Both an art gallery and a publishing house, Prefix has been a well-respected venue for contemporary photography and arts since 2003. Located in the 401 Richmond building, the award-winning gallery consists of three spaces, with its main room dedicated mostly to photography, running three to five exhibitions a year.

Lead photo by

Andrew Williamson of Ryerson Image Centre. Additional images by Stephen Bulger Gallery, Gallery 44, Jesse Milns, Bau Xi Photo, Corkin Gallery, 

The Best Photography Galleries in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Photography Galleries in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Contemporary Art Galleries in Toronto

The Best Custom and Picture Framing Stores in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Photography Galleries in Toronto

The Best Used Bookstores in Toronto

The Best Cheap Eats in Scarborough

The Best Vintage Clothing Stores in Toronto

The Best Pubs in Toronto

The Best Tapas In Toronto

The Best Vietnamese Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Pizza in Toronto