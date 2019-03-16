Best of Toronto
The best contemporary art galleries in Toronto offer some of the most ambitious and progressive arts programming in the city. Including a mix of sleek, minimalist spaces and old re-purposed warehouses, these galleries showcase artwork that capture the visual zeitgeist of our time from both international and Canadian artists

Here are the best contemporary art galleries in Toronto. 

MOCA Toronto
1

MOCA Toronto

Bringing new life to the industrial Sterling Road, MOCA—formerly MOCCA—takes over five floors of the old Tower Automotive Building with forward-thinking pieces of art from artists worldwide. The first floor is always free, but there’s more than 55,000 square-feet of borrowed and commissioned art to explore.

Power Plant
2

Power Plant

This charitable organization has acted as one of Canada’s foremost public contemporary art galleries since its official inception in 1987. It’s non-collecting, meaning there’s no permanent collection here, and this walls of this old powerhouse at the Harbourfront Centre showcase both local and global artists while running an annual Commissioning Program.

Koffler Gallery
3

Koffler Gallery

This longtime community gallery has seen a transient life, having moved from the Bathurst Jewish Community Centre to exhibiting at venues like Honest Ed’s, city streets and the Jack Layton Ferry Docks. Its had a permanent home at Artscape Youngplace since 2013, where it runs a year-round program for Canadian artists.

Mercer Union
4

Mercer Union

Established by and run by artists since 1979, this non-profit is dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge exhibitions. If you’re looking for installations that push the boundaries, this 1,800-square-foot gallery right by Lansdowne station is a breeding ground for some of the most interesting artists in the country.

Cooper Cole (Dupont St.)
5

Cooper Cole (Dupont St.)

Sprung forth from the Internet as Show and Tell Gallery in 2007, this gallery has come a long way since its Kensington Market, then Dundas West days. Now in Bloorcourt, this hands-on, minimalist space plays host to creative works and performances from solo exhibitionists.

Angell Gallery (Dupont)
6

Angell Gallery (Dupont)

You’ll find the full range of media represented at this gallery in the Junction. Among the handful of art spaces to first define the West Queen West gallery scene before moving to Dupont, Angell showcases emerging and mid-career artists who take risks, and represent artists producing photography, paintings, sculptures, video, and more.

Scrap Metal Gallery
7

Scrap Metal Gallery

One of the first galleries to set up shop in the popular warehouse-rich area around St. Helens Avenue, this non-commercial art space’s programming is updated far less frequently than other commercial galleries, but is still well worth the visit for its conceptual art.

Olga Korper Gallery
8

Olga Korper Gallery

Sitting in an old mattress factory in Roncesvalles Village, this gallery’s huge exhibition area can fit any kind or size of installation, making it prime real estate for some exciting works. You’ll find group exhibitions and solo installations of photography and sculptures.

Daniel Faria Gallery
9

Daniel Faria Gallery

Not far from Sterling Road is this warehouse-style space, which has hosted work by some of the biggest names in Canadian art. The artist roster includes some reputable local and international names creating forward-thinking work.

