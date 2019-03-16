The Best Contemporary Art Galleries in Toronto
The best contemporary art galleries in Toronto offer some of the most ambitious and progressive arts programming in the city. Including a mix of sleek, minimalist spaces and old re-purposed warehouses, these galleries showcase artwork that capture the visual zeitgeist of our time from both international and Canadian artists
Here are the best contemporary art galleries in Toronto.
Bringing new life to the industrial Sterling Road, MOCA—formerly MOCCA—takes over five floors of the old Tower Automotive Building with forward-thinking pieces of art from artists worldwide. The first floor is always free, but there’s more than 55,000 square-feet of borrowed and commissioned art to explore.
This charitable organization has acted as one of Canada’s foremost public contemporary art galleries since its official inception in 1987. It’s non-collecting, meaning there’s no permanent collection here, and this walls of this old powerhouse at the Harbourfront Centre showcase both local and global artists while running an annual Commissioning Program.
This longtime community gallery has seen a transient life, having moved from the Bathurst Jewish Community Centre to exhibiting at venues like Honest Ed’s, city streets and the Jack Layton Ferry Docks. Its had a permanent home at Artscape Youngplace since 2013, where it runs a year-round program for Canadian artists.
Established by and run by artists since 1979, this non-profit is dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge exhibitions. If you’re looking for installations that push the boundaries, this 1,800-square-foot gallery right by Lansdowne station is a breeding ground for some of the most interesting artists in the country.
You’ll find the full range of media represented at this gallery in the Junction. Among the handful of art spaces to first define the West Queen West gallery scene before moving to Dupont, Angell showcases emerging and mid-career artists who take risks, and represent artists producing photography, paintings, sculptures, video, and more.
Hector Vasquez of MOCA, Power Plant, Koffler Gallery, Scrap Metal Gallery, Daniel Faria Gallery
