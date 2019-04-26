The Best Contemporary Art Galleries for Emerging Artists in Toronto
The best art contemporary galleries for emerging artists in Toronto are great places to discover new and exciting newcomers to the city's arts scene. Creators get to express themselves and meet other artists in experimental group shows, and art-lovers get to see some work that goes beyond the usual circuit of established industry darlings.
Here are the best contemporary galleries for emerging artists in Toronto.
Both this Roncesvalles gallery and Black Cat Showroom, its St. Clair West counterpart are some of the most inclusive venues for new artists. Their annual Salon of Inclusivity accepts submissions from all artists who apply, and without commission. As long as there’s room on the wall, they’ll show it.
Just one of many art spaces sitting on Dundas West, this gallery is committed to showcasing a diverse roster of artists. It’s definitely a welcoming space for visitors and artists alike, and they’ve got exciting programming all year round, which you can check out during their life drawing sessions.
With a retail shop in the front and gallery space in the back, Samara offers emerging artists the chance to launch their careers, while selling some cool merch on the side in this Kensington space. That way you can still take a bit of art home, without spending big bucks on big art pieces.
Tanya Mok of Black Cat Showroom, Black Cat Artspace, Hashtag Gallery, Xpace, @scott_everingham of Hardware Gallery
