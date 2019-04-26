Best of Toronto
art galleries toronto

The Best Contemporary Art Galleries for Emerging Artists in Toronto

The best art contemporary galleries for emerging artists in Toronto are great places to discover new and exciting newcomers to the city's arts scene. Creators get to express themselves and meet other artists in experimental group shows, and art-lovers get to see some work that goes beyond the usual circuit of established industry darlings.

Here are the best contemporary galleries for emerging artists in Toronto.

The Black Cat
1

The Black Cat

Both this Roncesvalles gallery and Black Cat Showroom, its St. Clair West counterpart are some of the most inclusive venues for new artists. Their annual Salon of Inclusivity accepts submissions from all artists who apply, and without commission. As long as there’s room on the wall, they’ll show it.

Hashtag Gallery
2

Hashtag Gallery

Just one of many art spaces sitting on Dundas West, this gallery is committed to showcasing a diverse roster of artists. It’s definitely a welcoming space for visitors and artists alike, and they’ve got exciting programming all year round, which you can check out during their life drawing sessions.

Northern Contemporary Gallery
3

Northern Contemporary Gallery

If you want to see some super experimental work, pop by this Parkdale gallery. This space is often on the lookout for submissions from a wide range of creators, so whether you’re a skater with a knack for doodles or a longtime photographer, your work is welcome here.

XPACE (Lansdowne)
4

XPACE (Lansdowne)

OCAD’s hub for emerging artists on Lansdowne is a non-profit, non-commercial gallery. Run by artists—it’s completely by the college’s student union and alumni—the space focuses on showcasing work from locals like student artists and marginalized creators.

Patel Gallery
5

Patel Gallery

Formerly Project Gallery, this Leslieville arts space exhibits work from a variety of people, including aspiring novices and big bill creators. It has multiple locations for showings, including Patel Projects on Munro and its Viewing Room, which are open by appointment only.

General Hardware Contemporary
6

General Hardware Contemporary

This hardware store-turned-gallery in Parkdale has been running a wide range of shows since it launched in 2010. It’s definitely one of the most special venues in the city, with its exposed brick and antique safe.

Alison Milne Gallery
7

Alison Milne Gallery

Founded by the eponymous interior designer, this Junction Triangle gallery plays host to work in all forms. You’ll find fresh works from emerging and mid–career artists in this self-billed boutique gallery.

Samara Contemporary
8

Samara Contemporary

With a retail shop in the front and gallery space in the back, Samara offers emerging artists the chance to launch their careers, while selling some cool merch on the side in this Kensington space. That way you can still take a bit of art home, without spending big bucks on big art pieces.

Onsite Gallery
9

Onsite Gallery

Another OCAD outpost, this space on Richmond Street used to be called OCAD Professional Gallery until it changed names in 2010. It's dedicated to displaying thought-provoking work on Toronto issues; perfect for people working and living in the city.

Tanya Mok of Black Cat Showroom, Black Cat Artspace, Hashtag Gallery, Xpace, @scott_everingham of Hardware Gallery

