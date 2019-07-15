The Best Spanakopita in Toronto
The best spanakopita in Toronto are the most delicious versions of this traditional Greek phyllo pie. Fun to say and equally fun to eat, these crispy creations come in different styles—some prefer them in squares, others in triangles—but regardless of the shape, you’ll definitely be devouring a pocket full of cheese and a whole lot of spinach.
Here's the best spanakopita in Toronto.
This Pape Village offshoot of the popular Serano Bakery carries the quintessential selection of baked goods. The butter-brushed phyllo for their spanakopita is all made in-house.
A grab-and-go outpost on Queen West of the popular restaurant Mamakas, Agora offers full counters of Aegean dishes, including the classic spinach pie, which comes with spinach, cheese and homemade phyllo.
With a charming front patio, this airy cafe by Ossington station is a sweet spot to grab a portion of spinach pie (triangle or square, you choose). Pair it with some strong coffee from local roaster Propellor.
Hector Vasquez of Cafe Serano
