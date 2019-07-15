Best of Toronto
The best spanakopita in Toronto are the most delicious versions of this traditional Greek phyllo pie. Fun to say and equally fun to eat, these crispy creations come in different styles—some prefer them in squares, others in triangles—but regardless of the shape, you’ll definitely be devouring a pocket full of cheese and a whole lot of spinach. 

Here's the best spanakopita in Toronto. 

Cafe Serano
1

Cafe Serano

This Pape Village offshoot of the popular Serano Bakery carries the quintessential selection of baked goods. The butter-brushed phyllo for their spanakopita is all made in-house.

Kostas Bakery
2

Kostas Bakery

Head to Ellesemere Road for this old-school Scarborough bakery, serving up an array of traditional Greek sweets and savouries next to their longtime meat market. Their square spinach pies are almost as good as their baklavas.

Phyllo Cafe
3

Phyllo Cafe

The cheesy, gooey Cheese Boat might steal the limelight at this Pape Village bakery, but don’t forget about their made-from-scratch spanakopita. Like everything else made from phyllo here, these pies are baked fresh daily.

Athens Pastries
4

Athens Pastries

You know a place is serious about their phyllo pies when they’ve only got three types on the menu. Spanakopita is one of those options at this Danforth bakery and wholesaler, alongside just three kinds of Greek sweets.

Akropolis Pastries
5

Akropolis Pastries

One of the oldest businesses in Greektown, Akropolis wholesales its spanakopita to places nationwide (including at big name stores like Pusateri’s and Highland Farms). Head to their Danforth shop to get their pie fresh out of the oven.

Agora
6

Agora

A grab-and-go outpost on Queen West of the popular restaurant Mamakas, Agora offers full counters of Aegean dishes, including the classic spinach pie, which comes with spinach, cheese and homemade phyllo.

Select Bakery
7

Select Bakery

This Greek bakery cafe on Donlands sells olive oil, jars of roasted red peppers, and platters of mini spanakopita. They also offer singles of regular-sized spanakopita.

Filosophy
8

Filosophy

With a charming front patio, this airy cafe by Ossington station is a sweet spot to grab a portion of spinach pie (triangle or square, you choose). Pair it with some strong coffee from local roaster Propellor.

Phyllo You Bakery
9

Phyllo You Bakery

The only spot on this list on Yonge, you can find it just a few seconds’ walk from the Davisville subway stop. Their spanakopita pies are made with extra virgin olive oil, spinach, feta cheese, and fresh veggies.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Cafe Serano

The Best Spanakopita in Toronto

