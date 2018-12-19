Best of Toronto
The best Greek bakeries in Toronto are masters of flaky phyllo, spinach-stuffed pies and honey-drenched desserts like loukoumades. While mostly concentrated around Greektown, you'll find some of these longtime fixtures scattered in other neighbourhoods north too.

Here are the best Greek bakeries in Toronto.

Serano Bakery
1

Serano Bakery

The foremost spot in Pape Village for huge rolls of housemade bread, the Takas family has been baking up trays upon trays of spanakopita and prasopitas for over 25 years. Their cafe just up the street also has a huge selection of cakes and loukoumades.

Kostas Bakery
2

Kostas Bakery

You’ll find rows of sweets like biscotti, coconut cookies, and of course cannolis at this longtime Greek bakery on Ellsemere Road. This family run spot also serves up amazing coffee: you’ll need it after all these pastries.

Phyllo Cafe
3

Phyllo Cafe

Sitting in the heart of Pape Village, this little cafe is a community staple. You'll often find people inside devouring their ridiculously delicious spanakopita, bougatsa, and the epic Poseidon Cheese Boat.

Athens Pastries
4

Athens Pastries

Another Greektown classic, this decades-old bakery on the Danforth is best known for their spanikopita and dough balls dripping in honey. You can sit down to eat here or just grab a box of loukamades in the dozens.

Akropolis Pastries
5

Akropolis Pastries

It's an old school spot, which adds to the charm of this Danforth bakery and cafe. Since opening in 1979, this Akropolis has offered friendly vibes, even when dropping by for a late night snack of galaktoboureko and spinach pie. They’ve also got frozen spanakopita you can make at home.

Ballissimo Loukoumades Bar
6

Ballissimo Loukoumades Bar

This destination on Coxwell specializes in one thing only: loukoumades. Ballissimo's take on this Greek dessert is phenomenal: soft, chewy, and crispy, you can get them with a bunch of toppings like cream cheese and Nutella. Plus they’re vegan.

Select Bakery
7

Select Bakery

This gargantuan bakery on Donlands is part bakery and part grocery store, where you can buy items straight from Greece like Krinos coffee and olive oil. In the bakery section you’ll find a various assortments of sweets, savoury pastries, and breads.

Athena Bakery
8

Athena Bakery

Lovers of Grecian phyllo and honeyed sweets will love this Danforth bakery, which feels like it’s been around forever. They’re well-priced and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth craving desserts like eclairs, baklava, and honey balls.

Menalon Bakery
9

Menalon Bakery

St. Clair West has been getting a taste of Greece for over half a century with this longtime bakery. Aside from the fact they make great baklava, Easter bread, and spanakopita, they also import stuff like olives and feta straight from Greece.

Join the conversation

