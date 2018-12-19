The Best Greek Bakeries in Toronto
The best Greek bakeries in Toronto are masters of flaky phyllo, spinach-stuffed pies and honey-drenched desserts like loukoumades. While mostly concentrated around Greektown, you'll find some of these longtime fixtures scattered in other neighbourhoods north too.
Here are the best Greek bakeries in Toronto.
The foremost spot in Pape Village for huge rolls of housemade bread, the Takas family has been baking up trays upon trays of spanakopita and prasopitas for over 25 years. Their cafe just up the street also has a huge selection of cakes and loukoumades.
It's an old school spot, which adds to the charm of this Danforth bakery and cafe. Since opening in 1979, this Akropolis has offered friendly vibes, even when dropping by for a late night snack of galaktoboureko and spinach pie. They’ve also got frozen spanakopita you can make at home.
Hector Vasquez of Phyllo Cafe, Kostas Bakery, @cityfoodmonkey of Athens Pastry, @sofiexplores of Select Bakery, @tita.of.toronto of Akropolis, @dineinthe6ix of Athena Bakery
Join the conversation Load comments