Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
The Best Bakery Cafes in Toronto

The best bakery cafes in Toronto bring together exquisite baked goods, comforting savoury dishes and energizing beverages. They not only serve these items but often make them from scratch in house, many baking their own cookies, pies, cakes and even bread for sandwiches.

Here are the best bakery cafes in Toronto.

Sud Forno (Yonge)
1

Sud Forno (Yonge)

Now with two locations, one on Queen West and one in the Financial District, fresh baked bread may reign at this Italian bakery from the people behind Terroni but there’s lots more, including coffee and some of the city’s best cannoli.

Wanda's Pie in the Sky
2

Wanda's Pie in the Sky

Cakes, pies, vegan food, this artsy Kensington cafe does it all. A breezy patio on the bustling corner is the perfect setting for enjoying it all.

Le Gourmand
3

Le Gourmand

The warm, melty chocolate chip cookies star at this cafe in the Queen West area, but they do filling and wholesome soups, sandwiches and breakfasts too.

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)
4

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)

The most adorable pastel-decorated cakes, cupcakes and cookies (some in the shapes of unicorns, chihuahuas and bunnies) make up whimsical menageries at two locations of this bakery that are just as pretty. They also stock a veritable rainbow of macarons.

Sorelle and Co. (Yorkville)
5

Sorelle and Co. (Yorkville)

Vegans and the allergen-averse have a reliable spot to head to in Yorkville for everything from darling cupcakes and cakes to salads and smoothie bowls. The decor might be the only thing prettier than the food.

Tori's Bakeshop (Canary District)
6

Tori's Bakeshop (Canary District)

There are lots of options for treats free of gluten, eggs and dairy at several locations of this bakery. That doesn’t mean a compromise on creativity, with cupcakes in flavours like lime, pineapple cherry and strawberry shortcake. Also some of the most legendary, sticky, heavily-iced vegan organic cinnamon buns in the city.

The Tempered Room
7

The Tempered Room

This Parkdale place bakes up an ever-changing array of beautiful items both sweet and savoury in house every day, from fruit tarts to fried chicken croissants, and even burgers.

Maman
8

Maman

This cute New York export in First Canadian Place helmed by a Michelin Star Chef does lunches like avocado toast along with the most delicious cookies, croissants and coffee (and in the prettiest cups to boot).

Fantail
9

Fantail

The foamiest iced lattes, the crumbliest scones laden with sugar, along with galettes, frittatas and salads made with organic produce can be found at this beloved Roncesvalles spot.

Hector Vasquez at Sud Forno

