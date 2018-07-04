The Best Bakery Cafes in Toronto
The best bakery cafes in Toronto bring together exquisite baked goods, comforting savoury dishes and energizing beverages. They not only serve these items but often make them from scratch in house, many baking their own cookies, pies, cakes and even bread for sandwiches.
Here are the best bakery cafes in Toronto.
There are lots of options for treats free of gluten, eggs and dairy at several locations of this bakery. That doesn’t mean a compromise on creativity, with cupcakes in flavours like lime, pineapple cherry and strawberry shortcake. Also some of the most legendary, sticky, heavily-iced vegan organic cinnamon buns in the city.
Hector Vasquez at Sud Forno
