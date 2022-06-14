Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
snowflake toronto

Another multibillion-dollar U.S. tech firm is opening an office in Toronto and they're hiring

Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another day, another global tech giant ramping up operations in Canada with its sights set squarely on Toronto.

Snowflake Inc., a Montana-based data warehousing and cloud computing company worth more than $5 billion, revealed at a conference on Tuesday (per the Globe and Mail) that it plans to hire hundreds of engineers to work at a new development hub in the heart of Canada's largest city

The company is looking for talent to help support its new "in-house marketplace populated by applications built by third-party developers for Snowflake customers," according to the Globe.

With about 100 employees in Canada working remotely at present and plans to hire hundreds more by this fall, Snowflake is opening a new, 50,000-square-foot headquarters office in Toronto's Bay Adelaide Centre.

"Toronto was an obvious choice for several reasons. It offers an exceptional pool of technical talent due to the presence of top schools like the University of Toronto and University of Waterloo, which has the largest engineering program in Canada," wrote the company's SVP of engineering when first annonuncing plans to enter Toronto in 2021.

"With its cosmopolitan openness, it ranks number 4 on a list of 50 cities identified as places that attract top talent in the high-tech sector."

We're number three now, actually.

You can find a whole host of new job listings for Toronto up on Snowflake's careers website, most of them for various engineering roles, but also some in the fields of marketing, sales and HR.

"Toronto-based engineers will work with cutting-edge technologies and contribute to our company culture of putting customers first and taking initiative and ownership," reads the blog post.

"Their work will continue changing how data is managed and shared (and how insights are obtained from data) across multiple industries. By joining the team, engineers will have a tremendous opportunity to make an impact."

Snowflake joins such recent entrants into the Toronto tech sphere as InfosysWayfairStripeTiktokNetflixRedditPinterestDoorDash, HubSpot, 1Password and Stripe.

Their name may not have aged too well since the company was created in 2012, but it's quite the legit enterprise; Snowflake raised a staggering $3.4 billion from investors when it went public in 2020, marking the largest software IPO in history. 

Lead photo by

SnowflakeDB

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Another multibillion-dollar U.S. tech firm is opening an office in Toronto and they're hiring

These AI-generated images of Toronto places and people are absolutely wild

Amber Alerts in Ontario will now start showing up in your Instagram feed

Here's how getting rid of your old cellphone in Toronto can help endangered gorillas

Someone turned Toronto Mayor John Tory's old website into an online casino

One of Toronto's greatest TV legacies has been reborn for a new era

Canada's largest Smash Bros. tournament returns to Toronto this summer

People in Toronto are hating the latest update to the Green P parking app