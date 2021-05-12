Tech
doordash toronto

DoorDash is opening a corporate office in Toronto and hiring for a bunch of positions

DoorDash is the latest major company to set its sights on Toronto for a corporate office, following in the steps of TikTok, Reddit, Netflix and others that have recently made the city home.

It's not hard to imagine how much success the food delivery app has had over the past year due to pandemic restrictions and stay-at-home orders, and this new office is an expansion that will bring with it at least 50 tech jobs.

The new site is being billed as the brand's first engineering hub outside of the U.S., with a team that will focus on innovating new options and offerings for Canadian businesses during a time of devastating forced closures, and further bettering Dash Pass and the experience of the app in general for both restaurants and customers.

On top of this location, the company has said it plans to "continue hiring for roles across all sides of the business" here and grow its Canadian arm to 200 people total by the end of the year.

Roles already open with the company in Toronto at the moment include ones in product management, strategic development, engagement, partnerships, strategy and operations, and different types of software engineering.

The San Francisco-based startup, which launched in Canada six years ago, currently works with more than 30,000 restaurants north of the border and has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, as well as an existing one in Toronto, a city that it calls "an incredible global technology hub."

