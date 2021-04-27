Netflix has officially chosen Toronto for its new Canadian headquarters

Woohoo! Netflix is opening a massive new office complex in Toronto and, yes, they will likely bring many new jobs for people with careers that can be applied toward the film or TV industry.

A gleeful Mayor John Tory announced Tuesday afternoon that the streaming giant had formally chosen Toronto as the home of its first and only Canadian heaquarters.

"Proud to announce Netflix's new Canadian office will call Toronto home!" wrote Tory on Twitter when revealing the news.

"Our pitch was clear: We're a film friendly city that celebrates the screen industry, quality and diversity of our talent pool is unmatched, our production and post-production industry is robust and expanding."

This has been a tough year for Toronto but today's news is one more example of our determination to help sectors get through the pandemic, to protect and grow jobs in our city, and to make sure we come back stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/nCjdEfGqU4 — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 27, 2021

Netflix officials delivered the news to Toronto's leaders during a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, according to the city.

"Prior to today's announcement, Toronto was already the proud home of one of Netflix's two Canadian Production Hubs. Through the hub, Toronto's talented crews have been essential to the success of international productions," reads a city press release, citing The Umbrella Academy and The Queen's Gambit .

"With the new office in Toronto, Netflix will expand its commitment to working with Canadian talent," the release continues. "Netflix and the City have a shared commitment to supporting the growth and diversification of the sector, working with communities to support pathways to opportunities."

"As the home of mega-stars and mega-stages, with so much more talent to be discovered, the City welcomes Netflix's enhanced presence and partnership in original content production."

We already knew that the streaming giant was planning to open a corporate office in Canada, but up until now, both Toronto and Vancouver were in the running as locations being considered.

The choice couldn't have been easy: Vancouver's film scene is famously active, with countless huge movies and hit TV series filmed there in recent decades (among productions filming right now are Riverdale, The Flash and Supergirl.)

It's got the largest production facilities outside of L.A., the largest cluster of VFX studios in the world, and employs more than 60,000 people (directly and indirectly) each year.

That said, Toronto is no slouch, and it's fast rising up the ladder of "filming cities" in North America.

Some 30,000 people are employed in Toronto as part of the film, television and digital media sector, which in 2019 brought some $2.2 billion into the city's economy.

"Toronto's Film and TV sector has been thriving and growing and an increasing number of productions are choosing our city for their next project," said Councillor Michael Thompson, chair of the city's economic and community development committee, in response to the news.

"Thanks to our partnerships with industry leaders such as Netflix, the local industry has completely rebounded – operating at pre-pandemic levels – and is on track to have another record-setting year in 2021."

Tory and other politicians have worked hard in recent years to attract new film projects and companies, touting Toronto's world-class talent pool, competitive tax incentives, and no doubt schmoozing with some Hollywood power-brokers during the glamorous annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

It has not yet been revealed where or when Netflix will open its new Canadian HQ in Toronto, but people seem pleased to learn that a tech giant has finally chosen us for keeps after a bad courtship with Amazon and an even worse breakup with Google.

"As we grow our business and presence all across Canada, we're excited that Toronto will be our first local office," said Netflix CCO and co-CEO Ted Sarandos in a statement on Tuesday.

"We're looking forward to opening our doors and building on the great work we've started with our creative partners to bring more Canadian artists and stories to the world."

Said Tory: "In very difficult times this is the kind of news that gives us hope! We have been working hard to make sure Netflix’s new Canadian office would be in Toronto.... I want to thank Netflix for making the right choice for their company and for our city."