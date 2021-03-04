Umbrella Academy is filming season 3 in Toronto

Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page revealed last month that filming of the hit Netflix show's upcoming third season was kicking off in Toronto, and residents have been capturing some cool behind-the-scenes photos and videos now that it's fully underway on public streets.

Filming update!#UmbrellaAcademy continues filming at the Gardiner Museum. Day 3!!☂️🎥🎬 https://t.co/5Uvh4ueKm2 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 3, 2021

The cast — which includes Page as Vanya Hargreeves alongside siblings Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Daniel Castañeda and Justin H. Min — has been busy at the Gardiner Museum at Bloor and Queen's Park for a few days this week, and will wrap up at the location on March 4.

They were previously spotted filming in nearby Hamilton in early February.

I saw it too... It's cool! pic.twitter.com/ZnxieugHsZ — Stella Oli (@mari_filipov) March 4, 2021

People lucky enough to live in or pass by the area have been sharing shots and footage of equipment and crews working on set, starstruck to have such a major production taking place at their doorstep.

The American superhero show, which is based on the namesake Comic Books by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, is just one of many big-time series and movies shooting in the city right now — The Handmaid's Tale, The Boys, Clarice, DC Titans and See, to name a few.

I still can’t believe that The Umbrella Academy set production is placed in front of my balcony. #theumbrellaacademy #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/P5HKdRwSBV — Isabea (@IsaSiarom) March 4, 2021

After finishing up the four-day stint at the renowned cermamics museum, the Umbrella Academy cast and crew will be moving on to the Dundas and Ossington area for further scenes, according to the Toronto Filming Twitter account.

The historic Lakeview Restaurant on the corner has been a popular setting in the industry, appearing as a backdrop in the notable feature films Hairspray, The Boondock Saints, Max Payne, The Samaritan, The Shape of Water, and more.

There's no word yet on whether we will see it make an appearance in a forthcoming episode or two of the Umbrella Academy.

Filming Update!#UmbrellaAcademy’s new location has been identified at Dundas and Ossington. ☂️🎥🎬



Thanks, @IsaSiarom for the information and photo. pic.twitter.com/y2TUJT5qqb — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 4, 2021

Fans and insiders are hoping for a late 2021 release date for the 10-episode season, during which some big secrets about Ben (Min) may allegedly be revealed.

In the meantime, Torontonians should keep their eyes peeled when out and about in the city, lest they miss a celeb sighting.