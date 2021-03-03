Director of DC Titans shares haunting photos from inside old Toronto power plant

The director of HBO Max's Titans took to Instagram to share some haunting on set photos from inside Toronto's decommissioned Hearn Generating Station.

The gritty live-action adaptation of DC's Teen Titans has been filming all over the city while in production for season three. According to director Boris Mojsovski, he was scouting the location for upcoming episodes.

The power plant itself is no stranger to film and television, having previously served as a shoot location for productions such as Goosebumps, Animorphs, and Star Trek: Discovery.

The multi-talented Hearn Generating Station has also found itself dabbling in visual and performance arts as well having played a large role in 2016's Luminato Festival. There, it was transformed into a 1,200 seat theatre, a French restaurant, and hosted a number of exhibits.

Just over two years ago, the entire location was purchased by Studios of America Corporation for only $16 million. The waterfront property has been maintained as an enclosed feature film and TV production complex, conveniently located across the street from Netflix's local Production Office.

With many Toronto residents working from home, there hasn't been as many chances for locals to witness the city being transformed into the ever-troubled Gotham City as it has in years past.

The first two seasons of Titans are currently available on Netflix Canada for those wishing to both enjoy a gritty superhero show while also playing "name that Toronto location" during every episode.