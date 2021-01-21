Superhero series Titans filming season 3 on Toronto's streets

The first two seasons of the live-action series based on the beloved DC Comics team Teen Titans brought excitement to Toronto by turning the city's streets into Gotham City for filming, and now the cast and crew are back to work on season three.

Filming of Titans' third season was initially scheduled to begin in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a delayed premiere date as well.

But production did eventually begin in October and, after a hiatus over the holidays, appears to have resumed.

Director Boris Mojsovski shared some behind-the-scenes photos of production in Toronto Wednesday, and they show a creepy-looking set as well as many masked cast and crew members and a sign that reads "Gotham City."

Filming Update!

New behind-the-scenes photos from #DCTitans from yesterday's filming. 🦇🎥🎬



Director Boris, who released the images, also reported that they had some equipment stolen.



I understand filming will continue at this location today.@DCTitansBrasil @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/cYoMOawV6M — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) January 20, 2021

Sadly, Mojsovski said the series' telescoping crane, provided by Filmotechnic-Canada, was stolen.

Another photo, posted by Twitter account Toronto filming on Tuesday, shows the cast and crew filming at St. Nicholas alley off St. Joseph Street.

Update!#DCTitans is filming in the St Nicholas alley off St Joseph St in Toronto.



There is garbage on fire and the Gotham taxi on-site. 🦇🎥🎬@DCTitansBrasil @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/lQSSZquCoH — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) January 19, 2021

And today, Toronto Filming shared even more photos of some of the series' props on location at Willison Square near Dundas and Spadina.

Filming Update!

Just another day in Gotham City.#DCTitans have left some props on Dundas & Spadina at Willison Square for filming today. 🦇🎥🎬@DCTitansBrasil @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/1MownTcC3Z — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) January 21, 2021

Titans is expected to continue filming in Toronto until June 10, and season three of the series is set to premiere on HBO Max.