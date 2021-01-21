Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
titans season 3

Superhero series Titans filming season 3 on Toronto's streets

The first two seasons of the live-action series based on the beloved DC Comics team Teen Titans brought excitement to Toronto by turning the city's streets into Gotham City for filming, and now the cast and crew are back to work on season three.

Filming of Titans' third season was initially scheduled to begin in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a delayed premiere date as well. 

But production did eventually begin in October and, after a hiatus over the holidays, appears to have resumed. 

Director Boris Mojsovski shared some behind-the-scenes photos of production in Toronto Wednesday, and they show a creepy-looking set as well as many masked cast and crew members and a sign that reads "Gotham City."

Sadly, Mojsovski said the series' telescoping crane, provided by Filmotechnic-Canada, was stolen. 

Another photo, posted by Twitter account Toronto filming on Tuesday, shows the cast and crew filming at St. Nicholas alley off St. Joseph Street. 

And today, Toronto Filming shared even more photos of some of the series' props on location at Willison Square near Dundas and Spadina. 

Titans is expected to continue filming in Toronto until June 10, and season three of the series is set to premiere on HBO Max. 

