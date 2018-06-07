Superhero show Titans currently filming on Toronto's streets

One of the great things about summertime in Toronto is getting to see our regular old streets transform into something from another world.

Usually, that world is just New York — but with our city's film industry having experienced a major boom in recent years, locals are getting used to seeing more spectacular things around town.

Fake helicopter crashes anyone? How about Kurt Russel riding a sleigh? Or Damien Lewis in a fat suit that consists only of Rob Ford's head?

Eagle-eyed DC Comics fans have taken note that an upcoming web TV series called Titans is currently filming in downtown Toronto, and they are stoked to be snapping photos from set.

While more obscure than DC franchises like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman or even Shazam, Titans has been described as "easily one of the company's biggest upcoming live-action TV series."

Screenrant notes that the series will launch on DC Comics' own streaming service, DC Universe, later this year, and that the show will be based on a young superhero team of the same name.

R they filming a bat man thing in Toronto rn ? pic.twitter.com/V06qHiMRC2 — ★·.·´¯`·.·★ 🎀 𝐻𝓎𝓅𝑒𝓇𝓈𝓁𝓊𝓉 🎀 ★·.·`¯´· (@intrnetdaughter) June 2, 2018

The characters are said to include such DC Comics and film characters as Robin (of Batman fame), Beast Boy, Starfire, Hawk, Dove, Raven and maybe Superboy.

Photos posted by one fan to Instagram this week reveal that Curran Walters will be playing the role of Jason Todd, as reported by Comic Book Resources. Previous to the sighting in Toronto, that casting decision had yet to be made public.

So keep your eyes peeled, Toronto. You might just get yourself a scoop.