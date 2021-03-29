Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted 29 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Reddit expands into Canada for the first time with a new Toronto office

A number of massive tech companies have been eyeing Toronto as a location for new corporate offices as of late, the most recent among them being social news and forum platform Reddit, which just opened a hub on University Ave. in the financial district.

With a ton of vacant office space in the ever-growing city now that many employees are working from home, companies like Netflix , TikTokPinterest, Uber and more have either landed here for the first time or expanded existing offices and workforces in recent weeks, bringing hundreds of new job opportunities with them.

Reddit has already hired 10 staffers for its Toronto workspace — which complements its headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin — and will be takin on at least five additional employees in the near future, according to the Globe.

After the U.S. and the U.K., Canada is the website's biggest market and is growing rapidly at a rate of over 40 per cent each year, with more than 100,000 subreddits based north of the border, some of them very nation-specific, such as r/AskACanadian.

An office here will allow it to better understand its users, potential advertisers and brands, and to have some local presence.

"Canada is already home to a deeply engaged Reddit audience that is growing steadily by the day and it is a top priority for us and our internationalization strategy," COO Jen Wong says in a news release on the subject.

"Establishing a dedicated presence in the market will ensure best-in-class teams, tools and resources to continue to build out our growing user base and level-up our offering to local clients in a more focused, nuanced way," the release continues. 

"The Toronto team will be committed to helping Canadian brands find their home on Reddit."

The company's Canadian arm will include individuals on the engineering, sales, management and community side of things.

Reddit Canada will also be hiring a country manager as it plots its ambitious growth here, which it sees as a natural long-term investment in the market and which starts with the official opening of the Toronto office today.

