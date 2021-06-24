Pinterest is moving into a huge new office space in Toronto and they are hiring

The aesthetically pleasing image-based social media platform, Pinterest, has revealed that they will be moving into a massive office space in downtown Toronto.

The Pinterest Canada team will move into 3 floors occupying 50,000 sq/ft of 85 Richmond St. West next spring.

Following the 2018 Toronto office opening, this will be the largest scaling Pinterest has done in Canada.

Pinterest announced that "The new offices will be designed to promote collaboration and inclusivity. The entire third floor will be dedicated to open meeting spaces and foster a collaborative working environment."

And they are hiring! The platform is looking for 50 new hires across engineering, sales, insight and marketing and for someone to fill the Canada Country Manager role.

"The engineers in Canada will be working on global products and will be a core part of building the shopping experience on Pinterest."

Ashley Mossman, Pinterest's Canada Communications Manager said that "Toronto will grow to include approximately half of Pinterest's Shopping engineering team and members of the Toronto team will directly build the shopping technology that will drive Pinterest's growth over the next 10 years."

Pinterest was founded in San Francisco in 2009.

Toronto was named Pinterest's first international engineering hub outside of the U.S.