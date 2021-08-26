Major global tech company to open new hub and bring 500 jobs to Toronto

Yet another multinational tech juggernaut has set its sights on the Toronto region as a new home base for all things innovation, and they're going to need a lot of workers.

Where better to look than one of North America's top "cities of the future," really?

Infosys, a massive IT company based in Bangalore, India, has announced that it plans to "establish a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office" and create at least "500 high quality jobs in the Toronto Region over the next three years."

The new digital hub will be based out of the company's office in Mississauga, but reps say they'll be looking for talent all over the GTA.

"Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar when announcing the news this week.

"Even better, this will enable us to be part of an ecosystem that reaches across the region, linking the private sector with innovative research and learning institutions in Canada."

Today we announced that Infosys is opening a new Digital Development Centre in Mississauga and creating 500 jobs in the Greater Toronto region over the next three years. Toronto is the 2nd largest tech ecosystem in North America and we are excited to expand our presence https://t.co/32mJm4KNv3 — Ravi Kumar S (@imravikumars) August 25, 2021

Listed by Forbes as one of the top 500 largest publicly-traded companies in the world, Infosys bills itself as "a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting."

The corporation has offices in 46 countries around the globe and is currently valued at $77.5 billion USD with annual sales around $13.5 billion. In other words, it's a major player in the tech world, responsible for creating thousands of jobs in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary over the past two years alone.

Infosys says it plans to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023 and that the new Toronto-area hub will "play a key role in this expansion and lead the building of digital capabilities and training for the next generation of IT talent to support Canadian businesses."

Students graduating from Ontario schools will be particularly pleased to note that the company will be actively courting new graduates.

"While the digital development centre is the first-of-its-kind in Canada for Infosys, it is based on the proven model of six similar digital centres in the U.S. which hire from local colleges and provide training and digital career paths," reads the announcement of the centre.

"The company hires graduates from 14+ local post-secondary educational institutions, such as the University of Toronto and University of Waterloo, to build a strong pipeline of tech talent."

Another big win for the Toronto tech ecosystem!:

Infosys Announces New Digital Development Centre in Toronto Region to Nurture Digital-Ready Workforce https://t.co/kYaAaHHXlC — Greg Da Re (@gregorydare) August 26, 2021

Construction work will also no doubt be required leading up to the centre's launch — it's slated to span nearly 50,000 square feet.

The company promises a "significant investment" for Canada in the form of its new innovation hub, which will "train, upskill, and reskill employees in the technologies needed to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation."

Focusing on industries that are already big in the Toronto Region, such as finance, healthcare, communications, retail and natural resources, Infosys plans to collaborate with and better serve the area through artificial intelligence, data science, automation and machine learning.

"Ontario's deep talent pool, cutting edge innovation ecosystem, and competitive business costs make our province an ideal place for investment," said Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli, on Wednesday.

"We thank Infosys for investing in Ontario's post-pandemic recovery by developing this global competency hub, tapping local talent, and partnering with local academic institutions to help develop a skilled workforce that will deliver new solutions, and, in turn, help other businesses thrive and grow."

Infosys joins a long and growing list of huge companies that are setting up shop in or majorly expanding their offices around the Toronto region, including IBM, Netflix, Reddit, Wattpad, Pinterest, Microsoft, TikTok and DoorDash.