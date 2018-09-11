Tech
microsoft toronto

Microsoft is opening a huge office in downtown Toronto

Microsoft just announced something big for Toronto—the tech giant will be opening a new office downtown. 

As part of the move, the company plans to inject $570 million into Toronto. It will create 500 new jobs, and 500 student placements at first, and over 60,000 jobs in the long-term.

The tech giant's new Canadian headquarters will open at CIBC Square at 81 Bay Street, covering four floors of the tower and about 132,000 sq ft. It is expected to open in 2020. 

With the announcement that a giant tech company is coming to Toronto, perhaps Amazon will finally make up their mind and choose Toronto as well. Only a matter of time. 

Kevin Peesker

