Someone in Ontario is selling a waterpark for $60K

With summer just around the corner, the idea of owning your own water park is undoubtedly enticing.

A recent post in a Sudbury residents' Facebook group sparked a discussion about the possibility of the community coming together to purchase a mobile inflatable water park set, currently listed on Facebook Marketplace for $60,000.

The water park set, being sold by Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd., promises an adventure-filled experience for potential patrons.

Featuring a multi-course route system with various challenge levels, it has already delighted visitors in communities across Ontario.

With its capacity for 110 patrons and an array of exciting obstacles, this inflatable water park offers active family fun that is sure to draw crowds wherever it goes.

Initially purchased for $180,000, this Witbit Sports water park set has seen several seasons of use, with its most recent appearance being in Timmins, Ontario last year.

Despite its previous adventures, it still holds plenty of potential for future enjoyment. However, there's a catch – a stipulation in the listing prevents the park from being operated commercially within a 50-kilometre radius of Sudbury for the next three years.

While this may limit its potential use within Sudbury, it opens opportunities for other communities to benefit from this exciting attraction.

When I was reviewing the Facebook post that initially caught my attention, I wondered: "Why would a community consider purchasing a water park set?"

As someone who values community myself, I think the answer lies in the opportunity to create shared experiences and foster community spirit.

While the original poster's idea to unite the community for this venture may not have gained any serious traction, the interest in purchasing the water park set remains palpable.

But, with Splash N Go Adventure Parks continuing to operate in Bell Park on Ramsey Lake this summer, residents can look forward to another season of water-based fun, regardless of whether they invest in their own park.

As the Facebook marketplace ad for the water park set indicates, there is already considerable interest in its purchase. While the listing may currently be marked as 'pending,' there's no harm in exploring the possibility if you're intrigued by the idea of owning your own water park.

Who knows – perhaps your community could be the next to enjoy the thrill of inflatable water park adventures this summer.

So, if you've ever dreamt of owning a water park for personal enjoyment or as a unique business model, now might be the perfect time to dive in and make that dream a reality.