Blue Mountain announces its opening date for skiing this winter

Blue Mountain Resort has just announced their opening date for the 2023 ski season, and it's sooner than you think.

With a few ski hills outside of the city being blessed with enough snow (or enough snow guns to make their own) to open their hills this past weekend, many have been wondering when the other hills near Toronto will be opening for the season.

Blue Mountain is the latest to announce that their hills will officially open this Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.

Due to the light snow levels in Ontario so far this season, the hills will only be open to skiiers until 4:30 p.m. each day in order for snow production to take place over night.

It's anticipated that night skiing will start up a week later, on Dec. 14, weather conditions depending.

For those who wish to celebrate winter off the hill, Blue Mountain Village is also hosting a Holiday Magic event complete with 1km walking light trail until Jan. 7, 2024.

While it remains to be seen when Toronto will get our first blanketing of snow for the season (reports suggest it might be a while), winterholics can rejoyce in the opening of one of the city's favourite ski resorts later this week.