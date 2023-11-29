Some Ontario ski resorts are having their opening day this week

Ontario ski resorts have announced that they will open for the season this week.

Despite extremely light snowfall levels in Toronto and much of the province this month, it's finally time to dust off those ski poles and get your boots on: ski season has officially landed in Ontario.

Horseshoe Resort, just one hour north of the city have been putting their snow guns to good use, and will be opening their hills on Friday, making them the first ski resort in the province to open this season.

And they're not alone; with the help of snow-making technology and a dumping of snow earlier this week, Mount St. Louis Moonstone announced today that they will be opening six lifts and 11 hills to the public this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With forecasts for mild temperatures in Ontario this winter (at least, for the first half), ski hills across the province will undoubtedly have to rely on snow production to maintain workable conditions, which could put smaller hills in a position to postpone the start of their seasons.

While another of the province's most popular ski resorts, Blue Mountain, has set their opening day for Dec. 7, the majority have yet to make any announcements on when they will open hills.

Only time will tell when the rest of Ontario's ski hills will be able to open, but for the province's most avid skiiers, this weekend just got a whole lot more exciting.