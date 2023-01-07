Snow tubing is one of the most fun winter pastimes for a thrilling dose of adrenaline, with no experience needed. The province has a ton of great tubing hills, and Horseshoe Valley just an hour and a half drive from Toronto has the longest tubing hill in all of Ontario.

In 2017, the resort doubled its tube hill length and added an extra drop, with well over 600 metres to fly down. The initial drop is extra steep, which sends riders off at an exhilarating speed.

There are five chutes to soar down, along with a magic carpet to whisk you back to the top of the hill.

Horseshoe Resort is a winter mecca for many other winter activities as well, including their ski and snowboard runs and an extensive trail system for hiking, snowshoeing and fat biking.

Between runs, you can warm up by outdoor fires near the resort chalet or grab a hot beverage.

You can purchase a two-hour tubing pass for $26 during the week or a three-hour pass on weekends and holidays starting at $46 either online or at an outdoor kiosk 30 minutes prior to the pass start time.

Snow tubing is available Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.