7 of the best snow tubing hills in Ontario

Snow tubing in Ontario is one of the most fun winter activities to partake in that requires zero coordination. Toronto has some great hills in the city for tobogganing, but you'll find much bigger dedicated tubing hills a short drive away that really get the adrenaline pumping.

Here are some of the best hills for snow tubing in Ontario just a short drive from Toronto.

Horseshoe Valley Resort in Barrie has Ontario's longest snow tubing hill, with 5 steep chutes and a magic carpet to bring you back up to the top. The resort also has loads of other fun winter activities, including ski and snowboard runs and an extensive trail system for hiking, snowshoeing and fat biking.

Snow Valley in Barrie has some of the best tubing terrain in the province, with 14 chutes that are over ten stories tall. You'll pick up some serious speed on these steep runs, but luckily they have three lifts to bring you back to the top.

Mount Chinguacousy in Brampton has some thrilling tube runs with nice rubber mats at the bottom to bring your ride safely to a stop. Their on-site ski chalet is the perfect place to get cozy after your runs, with a great view of the hill.

The tube park at Lakeridge is part of the larger ski resort located in Uxbridge on the Oak Ridges Morraine. The park offers 2 hours of unlimited tubing, starting out steep and then settling into a long run. They also have a poutine shack and an outdoor licensed patio located on the slope side of the chalet.

Kitchener's Chicopee Tube Park features six chutes that descend 250 feet over a 900 foot run, and has a magic carpet to bring you back up. The tube park also has a licensed log chalet with a café and an outdoor viewing deck overlooking the snow hill.

Blue Mountain's Hike N' Tube park is a smaller, family-oriented hill intended as a "gentle introduction to the mountain," among all the larger slopes for skiiers and snowboarders. You'll have to work for your ride here and hike back to the top, as there is no magic carpet or lifts.

The ROC in Keswick is a multi-activity playground for all ages. The four-lane tubing hill has a carpet lift and snowmaking capabilities, with passes available for 2 hour time slots. The ROC also offers outdoor ice skating and tobogganing, weather permitting.