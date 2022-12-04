Hill for epic nighttime snow tubing opens in Ontario this month

With a colder-than-normal December in the forecast ahead, we're already planning for all the fun winter activities once the snow arrives.

One thrilling experience you should definitely add to your list is evening tubing at Chicopee Tube Park in Kitchener.

While there are many tubing hills in and around the city, this dedicated tube park features six chutes that descend 250 feet over a 900 foot run, complete with a magic carpet to help you make your way back to the top.

Chicopee used to offer late-night tubing until midnight, but unfortunately is no longer doing so.

However, they'll still be open from Wednesdays through Saturdays during their regular season until 9:30 p.m., which is still plenty of time to careen down the hill multiple times once the sun sets.

On Sundays, they will stay open until 5 p.m.

Chicopee also has a licensed 9,500 foot lodge to warm up in before or after your run, with a cafe, lounge, and outdoor deck overlooking the park.

It can get quite busy especially on weekends and the park is capacity-based, so reservations are strongly recommended.

Walk-in tickets may be available, costing $36 per person for 90 minute sessions. Buying online in advance will secure your session and may save a few bucks on discounted advance rates.

Chicopee Tube Park's target opening date is Dec. 27, weather permitting. For the most up to date information on their hours of operation, please check the facility's website.