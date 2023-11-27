City
ontario first snow 2023

First major winter storm of the season to blanket Ontario with over 35 cm of snow

A significant snow squall event is about to wallop Ontario with its first real taste of winter: one that could deposit more than 35 cm of snow in parts of the province but leave Toronto relatively untouched.

Environment Canada has issued multiple watches and advisories cautioning of snow squalls as a multi-day storm arrives in Ontario.

Snow is expected to pummel much of the province with rapid snow accumulation, thanks to what the government climate agency warns as "Intense snowfall rates of up to 5 cm per hour at times" in areas outlying the GTA, with even more severe warnings of snowfall of 10 cm per hour in snowbelt regions to the north.

Regions including Woodstock-Tillsonburg-Oxford, Listowel-Milverton-Northern Perth, and Innisfil-New Tecumseth-Angus can expect total accumulations of 10 to 30 cm.

Areas to the north around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will likely see the worst of the storm, with a multi-day accumulation expected to max out in the 35 cm zone.

Environment Canada warns, "the first significant lake effect snow squalls of the season are forecast beginning late tonight," advising the public that "these snow squalls will continue through Tuesday before weakening Tuesday night."

Snow squalls are fluid in nature, and the government weather agency notes that "changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common."

Due to the possibility of fast-changing, hazardous conditions on the roads, Environment Canada advises anyone living in affected areas to "consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Toronto is currently not under any warnings as of Monday morning, and will likely only see a light dusting compared to areas to the north.

