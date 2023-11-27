Blue Mountain looks like a fantasy holiday village on any regular day, but this winter that will be exceptionally true with the return of their festival, Holiday Magic, complete with a dreamy outdoor Christmas light display.

Immerse yourself in holiday cheer as the village brims with festive decorations, entertainment, and, the event's showstopper: a 1km holiday light trail that runs throughout the village.

Holiday Magic, which kicked off on Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 7, will play host to a series of exciting events over the course of its run, such as a reindeer village (featuring live reindeer), and a holiday symphony by the Toronto String Quartet.

Mainstays of the event like visits from Santa, holiday sing-a-longs and the Snowdome Cocktail Garden (a cocktail bar resembling a lifesized snowglobe), will be up and running no matter when you go.

Be sure to check out the event's schedule for more details on special programming during the time of your stay.