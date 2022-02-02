Drake basically just turned the entire Scotiabank Arena into his own private box

The Toronto Raptors are still playing home games to an empty house, a three-step plan to reopen the province coming with the expectation that sports stadiums and arenas will be permitted to return to 100 per cent capacity sometime in March.

Until then, we're all going to have to deal with watching Canada's NBA team on screens from home or limited-capacity bars and restaurants. Well, most of us at least.

Of course, when you're the team's global brand ambassador and most famous fan, the rules are a bit different, allowing hip hop superstar Drake to turn the entire Scotiabank Arena into one giant private box on Tuesday evening.

Think before you come for the great ones @Drake pic.twitter.com/5hmWQR0RO4 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 2, 2022

It was another underdog win for the Raptors, with Gary Trent Jr. keeping a historic hot streak alive and helping push the team to a 110-106 victory over the Miami Heat in what was supposed to be the long-awaited return of the now-sidelined Kyle Lowry.

But one of the big discussion topics the following day is one Aubrey "Drake" Graham, who appears to have had the entire arena to himself, seen chumming it up in the stands with Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

Drake better have been showing Masai trade proposals on his laptop — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) February 2, 2022

It's nothing new to see the two greats share the same frame, Drake even receiving a $739K diamond-studded jacket from the Raps' Prez back in the glory days of 2019.

But the photo of "The 6ixx God with the Franchise God!" still has people talking, with one commenter saying "I see 2 🐐s," and another remarking, "This date night looking hella fun."

2 absolute Toronto legends 🐐🦉 — Sports365 (@Sportnews365247) February 2, 2022

It's proving to be a perfect opportunity for fans to poke fun at Drake over the now meme-ified non-reactions to news that his former flame Rihanna is expecting a child with A$AP Rocky. One tweet reads, "Drake distracting himself from riri with some raptors basketball."

Others are just showing love to Drizzy's outfit selection, while a few commenters see album cover potential in the photo of the two local icons.

“North of Platinum” next album — Travis Sisson (@sisson_travis) February 2, 2022

Ontario sports venues are currently limited to 50 per cent capacity or 500 attendees, whichever number is lower. Still, the Scotiabank Arena has elected to allow only a select few — primarily VIPs and team families — into Leafs and Raptors games.