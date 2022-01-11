Ridiculous story about Drake putting hot sauce in a condom inspires wild responses

Beyonce may not be the only mononymous superstar who carries hot sauce in her bag (swag): Toronto's very own Drake is being chided, questioned and hailed all over the internet today as a bizarre rumour circulates involving himself, a condom, some hot sauce and an angry spurned IG thot.

First and foremost, please keep in mind that the following story has not been verified.

It could be and likely is fake, but that hasn't stopped anyone on Twitter from freaking the heck out over the thought of Drizzy putting hot sauce in a condom as a form of postcoital contraception.

"Instagram model ready to sue after Drake allegedly put hot sauce in condom," reads a now-viral Instagram post with a lengthy caption detailing an alleged interaction between the award-winning superstar and said unnamed model.

drake the typa fella to put hot sauce in a used condom https://t.co/k4mbffHE8y — Megalon 凶 (@MegalonVII) January 11, 2022

"Allegedly Drake and the Ig model allegedly met up on Instagram, and the two decided to link up a few weeks ago. The model and Drake had a romantic encounter, and what happened next was well, CRAZY," reads the caption of that post by @toomuchhottea.



"After the party, they went back to his hotel. They smoked weed for a bit, and he asked if she wanted to have sex. She said he was very intent on ensuring things were consensual."

The caption gets too explicit to repeat from there, but it essentially says that Drake put on a condom at one point and had intercourse with the model.

After, um, finishing, Drizzy is said to have gone into the bathroom to dispose of his prophylactic. As legend has it, he then put some hot sauce into the used condom to ensure that the woman could not be impregnated.

Meet Drake, the first goddamn mu'fvcker to put hot sauce in a condom to prevent a slay queen from stealing his sperms, I stan a G🐐🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8DudT6BSNj — THE GYAL (@TheGyal_) January 11, 2022

The viral story says that the model then "fished the condom out of the trash, untied it, and put the opening end into her v*gina."

"Boy, was she in for a suprise! She said it felt like pouring hot lava into her p*ssy," reads the tale. "She screamed, and Drake ran into the bathroom. He admitted that he poured a packet of hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm."

The woman in question is said to be suing Drake over the incident, though a statement of claim has yet to be surfaced and it's not clear what she would be suing him for.

The story appears to have originated through MTONews.com, which describes itself as "the #1 source of African American news online," and has been spreading like wildfire from there.

So from what I just read on MTO news, a chick was trying to steal Drake’s sperm but ended up with hot sauce in her coochie and now she wanna sue 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — All 🍈🍈 & no 🍑 (@KreoleBelle) January 10, 2022

Some people seem to believe that the story is true and are praising Drake for cleverly ensuring he does not have to pay child support to another woman in the future.

My mans @Drake out here carrying hot sauce with his condoms for his 1 night stands so girls don't steal his condoms out of the garbage and try to get pregnant from him lol #PowerMove



Prepare for the hot sauce shortage. Stay woke kings 👑 — Tyronne (@TyronneGullion) January 11, 2022

Others say the story is completely fabricated.

Okay, that story on Drake has to be fake because how nasty do you gotta be to not notice red drippings on a condom... — fairy yasha 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@yashaaine) January 11, 2022

One thing everyone seems to agree on is that the idea of Drake pouring hot sauce into a condom makes for great joke fodder.

Girl: drake why the fuck did you put hot sauce in the condom



Drake: are you kidding ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CQ6cfc49wr — ♋ cancer deansta #bluedream (@williambopper09) January 11, 2022

Drake himself has yet to publicly comment on the matter and OVO Sound did not respond to an immediate request for comment from blogTO.

He did post two images of himself to Instagram late Friday afternoon with the caption "You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I'll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins," but it's hard to say if this is related to the hot sauce condom rumour at all.

It's possible that Drizzy is having a laugh over the wild fanfiction right now. It's also possible that he's actually being sued by some lady who took a used condom with hot sauce in it and stuck it... you know what, I'll stop right there.

True or not (probably not,) the ridiculous story is entertaining fans all over the world this week and, let's be honest, we could all use some fun distractions right now.