10 things to do with kids in Toronto this summer

The top things to do with kids this summer in Toronto are the stuff that great childhood memories are made of. Pack those juice boxes and slip on those Crocs: you're in for the best day ever.

Here are my picks for the top things to do with kids this summer.

Explore Toronto’s newest park

It's not often the city gets a brand new park. Bring out the adventurer in your kid by taking them on a waterfront trail bike ride along Trillium Park at Ontario Place, replete with a beautiful fire pit and granite formations — perfect for any burgeoning nature lovers.

Go for some rides at the CNE

No summer feels complete without a trip to Toronto's favourite fair. The Ex opens this year on August 17 and closes in early September, giving you just two weeks to hit the classic Mega Drop or the ski lift across the grounds when everyone's feeling tuckered out.

Race around a track

If your ward has a need for speed, get them going at 40 kph at Polson Pier for a safe session on the go-kart tracks. There's also the newer K1 Speed in Downsview Park with Italian-made karts and a quarter-mile course.

Get up close with nature

Narnia might not really exist, but Toronto's many ravines and nature trails are almost just as magical. Glen Stewart Ravine legitimately looks like a scene from the Shire, while places like Leslie Spit and the Bluffs offer some adventurous waterside treks.

Hit the beach

Beach day, yay! Pack up the sunscreen for an afternoon at any of Toronto's many popular beaches, or even the more secretive ones. If you want to skip the swimming and stick to sunbathing and sand castles, hit up the equally satisfying Sugar Beach or HTO Park.

See some animals

From the adorable sheep at Riverdale Farm to the notorious pair of runaway capybaras at High Park Zoo, your little ones will love all the fuzzy, furry things on display at Toronto's animal pens. Don't forget to visit all the cute baby animals at Toronto Zoo, too.

Gaze at the stars

The university is yours for the viewing at the newly opened David Dunlap Observatory, where you and your wee ones can spend the evening peeping stars through the telescopes offered during the DDO's different nighttime programming.

Spend a day on the Toronto Islands

Start off a stellar day with a ferry boat ride to the Toronto Islands. There's plenty to see and do there, from the rides at Centreville Park to the beaches (just maybe not Hanlan's). Tandem biking highly suggested.

Go fruit picking

Pluck some juicy, juicy strawberries right off the bush at one of the many farms in and around the city for quintessential summer memories. You can also find some good spots for veggie picking and plenty of apple orchards once late August hits.

Cheer on the local team

Head to Lamport Stadium and destroy some poutine while watching the Toronto Wolfpack kill it on the field. Toronto FC will be playing plenty of home games at BMO field too, and what's a summer without catching a classic Jays game with the kids?