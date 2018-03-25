What to see at the Toronto Zoo now that the pandas are gone

After five years of calling Toronto home, the pair of giant pandas on loan from China and their two babies have left the Toronto Zoo for good, and the city is a little heartbroken.

The family left to much fanfare this past week before being shipped off to the Calgary Zoo on Friday.

And they’re gone! The giant pandas at Toronto Zoo for past five years are now enroute to new home in Calgary. Note the panda photos on side of transport trucks. Joining them on flight is vet and their zoo keeper plus lots of bamboo. They will be in Calgary til 2023 pic.twitter.com/j80BQ3aazz — carl hanstke (@carl680) March 23, 2018

Transported in FedEx trucks, Da Mao, Er Shun, and their cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue were driven to the airport where they were carted onto a charter plane, west coast bound.

True heartbreak is that the Pandas at the Toronto Zoo are leaving 🐼 #letmeadoptyou — kelly⚘ (@_kellycorrea) March 11, 2018

Clearly, Torontonians are not taking the break up well. But before we get too caught up in our feelings, just a quick reminder that the Toronto Zoo is still full of incredible animals.

The baby white rhino just discovered snow at the #Toronto zoo pic.twitter.com/wZs5wKdonw — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2018

Lest we forget: we have not one, but two male baby rhinos.

Theodore – a white rhino best known for his viral video that shows him gallavanting through the snow – and Kiran, an Indian Rhino, were born in December and January respectively.

Monday just got better with the newest video of the @TheTorontoZoo's baby rhino #Toronto pic.twitter.com/OYorD8g3yn — blogTO (@blogTO) February 26, 2018

I mean, we helped name them last month for goodness sake – or do you not recall this precious video of the calves presenting you with your voting options.

Ena, Mylo and Kita will enjoy a special carnivoire feeding today at 11:30am for our #13DaysofEnrichment 🎁 pic.twitter.com/90U2hBEBvw — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 31, 2017

We also have two snow leopard cubs, Mylo and Kita, who were born just last year to their mom, Ena.

A BABY ZEBRA WAS JUST BORN AT THE #TORONTOZOO!! NOW I NEED TO GO BACK AND SEE THIS LITTLE ONE! pic.twitter.com/9L49H0Euwh — Sarah Jenkins (@sarahjenkinsxo) August 18, 2016

How about Rey, our now-grown Grevy zebra who rocked the city with her cuteness when she was born two years ago.

#🦒 A post shared by Dannia Grissel (@dann.ia) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

There's also the giraffe calves Mstari and Kiko: two sassy additions to the zoo's Masai giraffe family.

And don't you dare forget about our gorillas, including Nassir, who is clearly a Raptors fan and just as excited about the Cavs game as you.