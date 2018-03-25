Sports & Play
What to see at the Toronto Zoo now that the pandas are gone

After five years of calling Toronto home, the pair of giant pandas on loan from China and their two babies have left the Toronto Zoo for good, and the city is a little heartbroken. 

Saying goodbye to the pandas. Enjoy your time in Calgary 😭

A post shared by Jasmine Rosario (@jazzybytes) on

The family left to much fanfare this past week before being shipped off to the Calgary Zoo on Friday.

Transported in FedEx trucks, Da Mao, Er Shun, and their cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue were driven to the airport where they were carted onto a charter plane, west coast bound. 

Clearly, Torontonians are not taking the break up well. But before we get too caught up in our feelings, just a quick reminder that the Toronto Zoo is still full of incredible animals.

Lest we forget: we have not one, but two male baby rhinos.

Theodore – a white rhino best known for his viral video that shows him gallavanting through the snow – and Kiran, an Indian Rhino, were born in December and January respectively. 

I mean, we helped name them last month for goodness sake – or do you not recall this precious video of the calves presenting you with your voting options.

We also have two snow leopard cubs, Mylo and Kita, who were born just last year to their mom, Ena.

How about Rey, our now-grown Grevy zebra who rocked the city with her cuteness when she was born two years ago.

#🦒

A post shared by Dannia Grissel (@dann.ia) on

There's also the giraffe calves Mstari and Kiko: two sassy additions to the zoo's Masai giraffe family.

And don't you dare forget about our gorillas, including Nassir, who is clearly a Raptors fan and just as excited about the Cavs game as you. 

