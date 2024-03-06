This $12 million Toronto home looks like something from a design magazine

Rosedale has many a stunning property. And we've even written about a lot of them. Like a lot, a lot.

Surprisingly, this is the first time we've set eyes on this landmark beauty at 62 Maple Ave., a home last sold in 2021 for just over $6 million that has since undergone some major renovations.

"It was literally stripped back to the studs and renovated from top to bottom, and it is such a beautiful contemporary finish to accent against the heritage veneer which is common for Rosedale," said listing agent Adam Weiner.

This five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design.

Also, it truly looks like it belongs on the pages of House & Home or Architectural Digest.

From the moment you step into the foyer, you're greeted with a sophisticated atmosphere that sets the tone for the entire home.

The main level is an entertainer's dream, featuring an impressive dining area complete with a built-in bar.

The home chef's dream kitchen is a showstopper, boasting regal cabinetry, porcelain slab counters, an expansive island, a coffee bar, and more.

It's a contemporary masterpiece that leaves a lasting impression on all who enter.

Next to the kitchen is the family room. It's a cozy yet stylish space, highlighted by an eye-catching vapour fireplace and large windows that offer a seamless transition to the professionally landscaped yard and deck.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

The second floor offers a primary retreat with a fireplace, ensuite bathroom, and sprawling walk-in closet.

There's also a versatile space that can be used as a bedroom, gym, or lounge, along with a balcony overlooking the front yard.

The third level features two additional bedrooms and a sitting area/office, providing the perfect haven for teens or growing kids.

Meanwhile, the lower level includes two sizable bedrooms and a spacious rec room with a wet bar, ideal for hosting gatherings or unwinding after a long day.

And no Rosedale luxury mansion would be complete without a bunch of extras.

To that end, 62 Maple Ave. comes with heated floors, security cameras, ensuite bathrooms, and an array of outstanding home amenities.

62 Maple Ave. is currently listed for $11,995,000.