Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
62 Maple Ave. Toronto

This $12 million Toronto home looks like something from a design magazine

Posted 10 hours ago
Rosedale has many a stunning property. And we've even written about a lot of them. Like a lot, a lot.

Surprisingly, this is the first time we've set eyes on this landmark beauty at 62 Maple Ave., a home last sold in 2021 for just over $6 million that has since undergone some major renovations. 

"It was literally stripped back to the studs and renovated from top to bottom, and it is such a beautiful contemporary finish to accent against the heritage veneer which is common for Rosedale," said listing agent Adam Weiner.62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

This five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

A sitting area off the primary bedroom. 

Also, it truly looks like it belongs on the pages of House & Home or Architectural Digest.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

From the moment you step into the foyer, you're greeted with a sophisticated atmosphere that sets the tone for the entire home.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The dining room with a built-in bar. 

The main level is an entertainer's dream, featuring an impressive dining area complete with a built-in bar.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances.

The home chef's dream kitchen is a showstopper, boasting regal cabinetry, porcelain slab counters, an expansive island, a coffee bar, and more.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom walk-in closet. 

It's a contemporary masterpiece that leaves a lasting impression on all who enter.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The family room. 

Next to the kitchen is the family room. It's a cozy yet stylish space, highlighted by an eye-catching vapour fireplace and large windows that offer a seamless transition to the professionally landscaped yard and deck. 

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms with built-in closets. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The second floor offers a primary retreat with a fireplace, ensuite bathroom, and sprawling walk-in closet.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The balcony overlooking the front yard. 

There's also a versatile space that can be used as a bedroom, gym, or lounge, along with a balcony overlooking the front yard.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

A sitting area.

The third level features two additional bedrooms and a sitting area/office, providing the perfect haven for teens or growing kids.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The rec room. 

Meanwhile, the lower level includes two sizable bedrooms and a spacious rec room with a wet bar, ideal for hosting gatherings or unwinding after a long day.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The front entrance. 

And no Rosedale luxury mansion would be complete without a bunch of extras. 

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

To that end, 62 Maple Ave. comes with heated floors, security cameras, ensuite bathrooms, and an array of outstanding home amenities.

62 Maple Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

62 Maple Ave. is currently listed for $11,995,000.

