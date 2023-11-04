Mansion built for one of Toronto's most famous families on sale for $13 million

Built in 1922 for Alex Gooderham (of Gooderham & Worts distillery family fame), 48 Rosedale Rd. is a magnificent neo-Georgian home.

The home was built by architects Henry Sproatt and Ernest Rolph, who also designed and built some other iconic buildings in Toronto.

Sproatt and Rolph are behind the Royal York Hotel and many of the beautiful old buildings on the University of Toronto campus, such as Hart House, Carnegie Library, The Soldier's Tower, and more.

Sitting on a sizeable 73 by 135-foot lot, this heritage house boasts almost 9,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the home are the stunning period details throughout.

You'll notice elegant and intricate moulding, tall skirt rails, flawless millwork, and some pretty breathtaking fireplace mantles – none of which you're likely to find in a modern home.

The main floor of the house has grand principal rooms with soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light.

The most jaw-dropping room is the circular sunroom with a cathedral-like glass ceiling and an epic stone fireplace.

On the second level of the home is the primary bedroom, which is more like an entire hotel suite.

It boasts two bathrooms, a large dressing room, and a den overlooking the garden.

There are more bedrooms on the upper floors of the home and a large rec room on the third level of the house.

It has the most stunning lofted ceilings with exposed wood beams and what looks like hand-painted details.

This house is really all about those little details that can't be replicated.

The one thing that's a bit of a let-down, though, is the backyard.

You'd think for a home of this calibre you'd have fancy gardens behind those 10-foot walls or at least a heated swimming pool. But nope, just grass.

48 Rosedale Rd is currently listed for $12,750,000.