Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
48 Rosedale Road Toronto

Mansion built for one of Toronto's most famous families on sale for $13 million

Built in 1922 for Alex Gooderham (of Gooderham & Worts distillery family fame), 48 Rosedale Rd. is a magnificent neo-Georgian home.

The home was built by architects Henry Sproatt and Ernest Rolph, who also designed and built some other iconic buildings in Toronto.

Sproatt and Rolph are behind the Royal York Hotel and many of the beautiful old buildings on the University of Toronto campus, such as Hart House, Carnegie Library, The Soldier's Tower, and more.  

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

An arched entrance to a wood-panelled office. 

Sitting on a sizeable 73 by 135-foot lot, this heritage house boasts almost 9,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The three-storey spiral staircase. 

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the home are the stunning period details throughout. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The office with a wood-burning fireplace. 

You'll notice elegant and intricate moulding, tall skirt rails, flawless millwork, and some pretty breathtaking fireplace mantles – none of which you're likely to find in a modern home. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor of the house has grand principal rooms with soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The sunroom which walks out to the backyard. 

The most jaw-dropping room is the circular sunroom with a cathedral-like glass ceiling and an epic stone fireplace. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the second level of the home is the primary bedroom, which is more like an entire hotel suite.

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The den off the primary bedroom. 

It boasts two bathrooms, a large dressing room, and a den overlooking the garden. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

Another bedroom. 

There are more bedrooms on the upper floors of the home and a large rec room on the third level of the house.

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

A games room with a pool table. 

It has the most stunning lofted ceilings with exposed wood beams and what looks like hand-painted details. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

Intricate doors in the primary suite dressing room. 

This house is really all about those little details that can't be replicated. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The large foyer. 

The one thing that's a bit of a let-down, though, is the backyard. 

48 Rosedale Road Toronto

The backyard. 

You'd think for a home of this calibre you'd have fancy gardens behind those 10-foot walls or at least a heated swimming pool. But nope, just grass.

48 Rosedale Rd is currently listed for $12,750,000.

Photos by

Andre of SilverHouse Media
