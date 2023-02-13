Real Estate
77 elm avenue toronto

This rare $8 million Toronto mansion for sale is owned by award winning musicians

Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood is home to some of the most luxurious residences in the city, and this nearly $8 million mansion is no exception. 

Located at 77 Elm Avenue, this mansion is located just steps away from Castle Frank station and greenspaces like Craigleigh Gardens.

77 elm avenue toronto

Inside, you'll find a mesmirizing checkered floor, cozy fireplace nook, and intricate doors leading to the living room. 

77 elm avenue torontoThe current owners of the mansion are award winning singer and songwriters, and there's plenty of musical memorabilia sprinkled throughout the home to show for it. 

77 elm avenue torontoThere's even currently a recording studio in the coach house where "many albums have been created."

77 elm avenue torontoThe 9,000-square-feet home was designed and built in 1907 by famed architect Samuel Townsend for Henry Fudger's son. 

77 elm avenue torontoIt's a classic example of an asymmetrical Queen Anne style house, with many of its historical elements intact. 

77 elm avenue torontoSome of the rare interior decoration includes captivating wall art, colourful pillows, and patterned rugs. 

77 elm avenue torontoThe dining room draws in plenty of natural light with its bright, airy windows and white walls. 

77 elm avenue torontoThe kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and views to the outdoors. 

77 elm avenue torontoThe backyard features plenty of greenery, and ample space to host large gatherings and barbeques. 

77 elm avenue torontoA vibrant red rug leads you to the upper level of the 7+2 bedroom, 7 bathroom home. 

77 elm avenue toronto

Upstairs, you'll find a sprawling master bedroom with a cozy window nook. 

77 elm avenue torontoThe master suite includes a massive walk-in closet that's the perfect fit for a rockstar. 

77 elm avenue torontoThe spa-like bathroom includes both a shower stall and a soaking tub. 

77 elm avenue torontoThis Rosedale mansion is located at 77 Elm Avenue and is currently on the market for a whopping $7,995,000.

Lead photo by

Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Real Estate
