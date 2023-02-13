This rare $8 million Toronto mansion for sale is owned by award winning musicians

Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood is home to some of the most luxurious residences in the city, and this nearly $8 million mansion is no exception.

Located at 77 Elm Avenue, this mansion is located just steps away from Castle Frank station and greenspaces like Craigleigh Gardens.

Inside, you'll find a mesmirizing checkered floor, cozy fireplace nook, and intricate doors leading to the living room.

The current owners of the mansion are award winning singer and songwriters, and there's plenty of musical memorabilia sprinkled throughout the home to show for it.

There's even currently a recording studio in the coach house where "many albums have been created."

The 9,000-square-feet home was designed and built in 1907 by famed architect Samuel Townsend for Henry Fudger's son.

It's a classic example of an asymmetrical Queen Anne style house, with many of its historical elements intact.

Some of the rare interior decoration includes captivating wall art, colourful pillows, and patterned rugs.

The dining room draws in plenty of natural light with its bright, airy windows and white walls.

The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and views to the outdoors.

The backyard features plenty of greenery, and ample space to host large gatherings and barbeques.

A vibrant red rug leads you to the upper level of the 7+2 bedroom, 7 bathroom home.

Upstairs, you'll find a sprawling master bedroom with a cozy window nook.

The master suite includes a massive walk-in closet that's the perfect fit for a rockstar.

The spa-like bathroom includes both a shower stall and a soaking tub.

This Rosedale mansion is located at 77 Elm Avenue and is currently on the market for a whopping $7,995,000.