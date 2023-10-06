Real Estate
6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

There's a restaurant-worthy bar inside this $13 million Toronto home

The last time this house was on the market, it sold in only four days.

That was back in 2020, and three years later, 6 Lamport Ave. is back on the market and it is as beautiful as ever. 

Listed for $13, 798,000, this Rosedale gem boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and over 6,000 square feet of living space. 6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The family room that walks out to the backyard. 

The home is sitting on a large 50 by 280-foot lot backing onto a ravine. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The dining room area. 

"Rarely are we able to find an exceptionally designed home located on the ravine in South Rosedale,” realtor Marci Cook told blogTO.

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The living room with a limestone fireplace. 

6 Lamport Ave. is stylish and sophisticated, thanks to the work of Ann Johnston Designs

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The luxury kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. 

The main floor has large principal rooms with soaring 10-foot ceilings and a great flow from one space to the next. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The office. 

The office is extra cozy, thanks to the wood-burning fireplace. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The open concept kitchen and family room. 

The open concept spaces like the living and dining room, as well as the kitchen and family room, are perfect for entertaining with the lush backdrop of the ravine.

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The European custom wet bar. 

And if you want to really throw a party, the wet bar in the basement is cooler than most restaurant bars in downtown Toronto. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The downstairs great room with a walk-out to the pool. 

Downstairs, there's also a wine room, spa room, a huge rec room, and a gym, because this is a $13 million house after all. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs you'll find the four bedrooms, each with their own en-suite. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is luxurious with boutique-worthy dressing rooms and a spa-like bathroom. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

A covered patio off the kitchen and family room. 

As for outdoor space, the backyard looks like it could be the backdrop of a movie or television show. 

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The backyard pool and patios. 

The mature trees and ravine add plenty of privacy and the pool and the multiple lounge spaces are ideal for a pool party or (just family barbecues).

6 Lamport Ave. Toronto

The walk-in closet with custom cabinetry in the primary bedroom. 

As for what's changed since the home sold for just over $9 million in 2020, the addition of a pool is probably the most noticeable, but there have been plenty of updates and upgrades throughout. 

6 Lamport Avenue Toronto

The front entrance. 

So if you're looking for a home that doubles as a serious entertainment space (and you've got the capital), this might be the home for you.

Photos by

Stallone Media
