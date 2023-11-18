This $12 million Toronto home has an entirely mirrored room

Finished in 1934, 52 Rosedale Rd. was first home to Roland R. McLaughlin, an assistant professor at Univeristy of Toronto, who lived there from 1936 to 1943, according to the records.

While it has been many years since the home's first occupant, the red brick Georgian is a testament to timeless elegance and architectural grandeur.

The best part is many of the original, charming characteristics have been restored and remain to this day.

From the exterior, the five bedroom, seven bathroom home greets you with a majestic mansard roof and a grand five-bay façade adorned with an imposing portico graced by Corinthian columns.

Beyond the sweeping circular driveway lies the residence that seamlessly blends classic refinement with modern luxury.

As you step through the threshold of this distinguished abode, you're greeted by a foyer with striking black and white stone flooring that leads into the main living spaces

The living spaces are both aestheticlly stunning and comfortable.

At the heart of the home lies the kitchen, which boasts professional-grade appliances, stone countertops, and chic pendant lighting, complemented by a cozy breakfast nook.

"I personally love that the home has a very sophisticated British sensibility featuring bold use of colours," realtor Cailey Heaps told blogTO.

For example, the dining room is painted in a vibrant blue that makes the original Corinthian columns pop.

"One of the most unique features of the home is the stunning library, reminiscent of the grandeur one could expect from that time period, as well as the superbly unique rounded doors leading to the kitchen and cloakroom," adds Heaps.

The cloakroom is particularly wild as all the walls and ceiling are covered in mirrors giving it an Alice in Wonderland meets carnival fun house effect.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom, a lavish retreat, boasts crown moulding, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a private balcony overlooking mature trees.

A dedicated office space and a luxurious bathroom featuring marble tiles and an antique custom vanity complete this opulent escape.

Continuing the opulence, the second bedroom has a stone fireplace and high, crowned ceilings.

While the third and fourth bedrooms each offer unique luxurious touches, from fabric wall coverings to elegant wallpaper, coupled with their own ensuite bathrooms adorned in marble and rich accents.

On the third level of the house there's another bedroom as well as an exercise room, complete with mirrored walls and media systems.

There's also an office space with vaulted ceilings and a kitchenette because who needs to walk all the way to the kitchen mid-work day for a cup of coffee.

In the basement there's a family room, wine room, and another kitchenette, making the space perfect for both family living and entertaining.

This distinguished residence also caters to practical needs, with a sprawling laundry room, cedar-lined storage, and discreetly housed essential amenities ensuring the comfort and functionality of this stately home.

And if you were wondering where is the pool? Well, not to worry, because the possiblity to add one is definitely there.

52 Rosedale Rd. is listed for $12,000,000.